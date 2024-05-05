Shooting in Los Angeles area injures 7 people including 4 in critical condition, police say

Posted May 5, 2024 7:24 am.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A shooting in the Los Angeles area has left seven people injured, including four who were listed in critical condition.

Long Beach Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Street and Paramount Boulevard, the department said in a statement posted on social media.

At least seven victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported by emergency responders or self-transported to area hospitals.

In addition to the four critical victims, three people had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived, and there was no immediate information about a possible motive for the shooting, police said.

