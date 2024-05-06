Biden recognizes US Military Academy with trophy for besting other service academies in football

Head coach Jeff Monken, speaks during an event where President Joe Biden presented the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the United States Military Academy Army Black Knights, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 6, 2024 12:57 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 1:13 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday recognized the United States Military Academy with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for besting other service academies in football.

Army beat both the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy during last year’s season. The college, based in West Point, New York, posted an overall win-loss record of 6-6, including a 57-point victory over Delaware State University, one of Biden’s favorite schools.

With Biden in the White House’s East Room on Monday were 48 cadets who are set later this month to receive their diplomas and their military commissions.

“Everyone on this stage stepped up to serve, to lead, to join a long line of American servicemen, each a link of chain of honor,” Biden said to the Army football team players who gathered around him.

The Air Force Falcons have won the trophy 21 times, compared with 16 for the Navy Midshipmen and 10 for the Army Black Knights.

The competition among the service academies began in 1972. The trophy, topped by three silver footballs, weighs 170 pounds (77 kilograms) .

The Associated Press






