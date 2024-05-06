Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 12-18:

May 12: Actor Millie Perkins (“Knots Landing”) is 88. Singer Jayotis Washington of The Persuasions is 83. Country singer Billy Swan is 82. Actor Linda Dano (“Another World”) is 81. Singer Steve Winwood is 76. Actor Lindsay Crouse is 76. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 74. Singer Billy Squier is 74. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 74. Blues musician Guy Davis is 72. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 69. Drummer Eric Singer of Kiss is 66. Actor Ving Rhames is 65. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 63. Actor Emilio Estevez is 62. Actor April Grace (“Lost,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 62. TV personality Carla Hall (“The Chew”) is 60. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 59. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 58. Actor Scott Schwartz (“A Christmas Story”) is 56. Actor Kim Fields (“Living Single,” ″The Facts of Life”) is 55. Actor Samantha Mathis (TV’s “The Strain”) is 54. Actor Jamie Luner (“Melrose Place,” ″Profiler”) is 53. Actor Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) is 52. Actor Mackenzie Astin (“Scandal,” “The Facts of Life”) is 51. Bassist Matt Mangano of Zac Brown Band is 48. Actor Rebecca Herbst (“General Hospital”) is 47. Actor Malin Akerman (“Trophy Wife”) is 46. Actor Jason Biggs (“Orange is the New Black,” “American Pie”) is 46. Actor Rami Malik (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” ″Mr. Robot”) is 43. Actor Clare Bowen (“Nashville”) is 40. Actor Emily VanCamp (“Revenge”) is 38. Actor Malcolm David Kelley (“Lost”) is 32. Actor Sullivan Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 29.

May 13: Actor Buck Taylor (“Gunsmoke,” ″Gods and Generals”) is 86. Actor Harvey Keitel is 85. Actor Zoe Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) is 76. Actor Franklyn Ajaye (“Car Wash,” TV’s “Deadwood”) is 75. Musician Stevie Wonder is 74. Actor Leslie Winston (TV: “The Waltons”) is 68. Comedian Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”) is 60. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 60. Actor Tom Verica (“How to Get Away With Murder,” “American Dreams”) is 60. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 58. Actor Susan Floyd (“All My Children”) is 56. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 52. Actor Brian Geraghty (“The Alienist,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 49. Actor Samantha Morton (“The Whale,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) is 47. Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 45. Actor Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones”) is 39. Actor Lena Dunham (“Girls”) is 38. Actor Robert Pattinson is 38. Actor Candice Accola King (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 37. Actor Hunter Parrish (“Weeds”) is 37. Bassist Wylie Gelber of Dawes is 36. Actor Debby Ryan (“Jessie”) is 31.

May 14: Guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is 80. Movie director-producer George Lucas is 80. Actor Meg Foster (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 76. Director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” ″Back to the Future”) is 73. Musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) is 72. Actor Tim Roth is 63. Singer Ian Astbury of The Cult is 62. Guitarist C.C. DeVille of Poison is 62. Actor Danny Huston (“John Adams” miniseries) is 62. Bassist Mike Inez of Alice In Chains is 58. Musician Fabrice Morvan of Milli Vanilli is 58. Singer Raphael Saadiq (Tony! Toni! Tone!) is 58. Actor Cate Blanchett is 55. Singer Danny Wood of New Kids On the Block is 55. Director Sofia Coppola (“Lost in Translation”) is 53. Actor Gabriel Mann (“Revenge”) is 52. Singer Natalie Appleton of All Saints is 51. Singer Shanice is 51. Actor Carla Jimenez (“Growing Up Fisher”) is 50. Guitarist Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 46. Singer Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show is 46. Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys is 45. Bassist Mike Retondo of Plain White T’s is 43. Actor Amber Tamblyn (“Two and a Half Men,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 41. Actor Lina Esco (“S.W.A.T.”) is 39. Actor Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”) is 31.

May 15: Actor-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 88. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 88. Singer Lenny Welch is 85. Actor Gunilla Hutton (“Petticoat Junction,” ″Hee Haw”) is 82. Actor-singer Lainie Kazan is 82. Actor Chazz Palminteri (“Analyze This,” ″Mulholland Falls”) is 78. Musician Brian Eno is 76. Actor Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) is 74. Musician Mike Oldfield is 71. Actor Lee Horsley (“Matt Houston”) is 69. Rapper Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is 63. Actor David Charvet (“Melrose Place”) is 52. Actor Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”) is 50. Actor David Krumholtz (“Numb3rs”) is 46. Bassist David Hartley of The War on Drugs is 44. Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”) is 43. Actor Alexandra Breckenridge (“The Walking Dead,” ″American Horror Story”) is 42. Guitarist Brad Shultz of Cage the Elephant is 42. Guitarist Nick Perri (Shinedown) is 40.

May 16: Jazz drummer Billy Cobham is 80. Actor Danny Trejo is 80. Actor Bill Smitrovich (“Crime Story,” “Life Goes On”) is 77. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 71. Actor Debra Winger is 69. Actor Mare Winningham is 65. Violinist Boyd Tinsley of The Dave Matthews Band is 60. Bassist Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) is 59. Singer Janet Jackson is 58. Actor-singer Scott Reeves (“Nashville,” ″General Hospital”) is 58. Actor Brian F. O’Byrne (“Million Dollar Baby”) is 57. Singer Ralph Tresvant is 56. Actor David Boreanaz (“Bones,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 55. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 55. Actor Tracey Gold (“Growing Pains”) is 55. TV personality Bill Rancic (“America Now,” ″The Apprentice”) is 53. Country singer Rick Trevino is 53. Actor Khary Payton (“The Walking Dead”) is 52. Rapper Special Ed is 52. Actor Tori Spelling is 51. Actor Sean Carrigan (“The Young and the Restless”) is 50. Rapper B. Slade (A.K.A. Tonex) is 49. Actor Lynn Collins (“John Carter”) is 47. Actor Melanie Lynskey (“Two and a Half Men”) is 47. Actor Joseph Morgan (“The Originals,” ″Vampire Diaries”) is 43. DJ Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers is 39. Actor Megan Fox (“Transformers”) is 38. Actor Drew Roy (“Falling Skies,” ″Hannah Montana”) is 38. Actor Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”) is 38. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“Game of Thrones”) is 34. Actor Marc John Jefferies (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 34. Actor Miles Heizer (“13 Reasons Why,” ″Parenthood”) is 30.

May 17: Actor Peter Gerety (“The Wire”) is 84. Singer Taj Mahal is 82. Drummer Bill Bruford of Yes and King Crimson is 75. Singer-guitarist George Johnson of The Brothers Johnson is 71. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 71. Singer Enya is 63. Actor Craig Ferguson (“The Late Late Show,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 61. Keyboardist Page McConnell of Phish is 61. Actor David Eigenberg (“Sex and the City”) is 60. Guitarist O’Dell of Mint Condition is 59. Musician Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails is 59. Actor Paige Turco (“The 100”) is 59. Actor Hill Harper (“The Good Doctor,” “CSI: NY”) is 58. TV personality-interior designer Thom Filicia (“Queer Eye For the Straight Guy”) is 55. Singer Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 54. Singer Darnell Van Rensalier of Shai is 54. Singer Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age is 51. Singer Andrea Corr of The Corrs is 50. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (“Heroes”) is 50. Singer Kandi Burruss (Xscape) (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 48. Actor Kat Foster (”’Til Death”) is 46. Singer-songwriter Passenger is 40. Dancer Derek Hough (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 39. Actor Tahj Mowry (“Smart Guy,” ″Kim Possible”) is 38. Actor Nikki Reed (“Twilight”) is 36. Actor Leven Rambin (“The Hunger Games,” ″Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 34.

May 18: Actor Priscilla Pointer (“Dallas,” ″Carrie,” ″Blue Velvet”) is 100. Actor Candice Azzara (″Caroline in the City,” ″Rhoda”) is 83. Bluegrass singer-guitarist Rodney Dillard of The Dillards is 82. Country singer Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys is 76. Keyboardist Rick Wakeman of Yes is 75. Singer Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo is 74. Actor James Stephens (“Paper Chase,” ″Father Dowling Mysteries”) is 73. Country singer George Strait is 72. Actor Chow Yun-Fat (“Anna and the King,” ″The Replacement Killers”) is 69. Singer-guitarist Page Hamilton of Helmet is 64. Guitarist Barry Graul of MercyMe is 63. Singer Michael Tait of Newsboys and of dc Talk is 58. Singer-actor Martika (“Kids Incorporated,” “Wiseguy”) is 55. Comedian Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 54. Musician Jack Johnson is 49. Country singer David Nail is 45. Singer Darryl Allen of Mista is 44. Actor Allen Leech (“Downton Abbey”) is 43. Guitarist Kevin Huguley of Rush of Fools is 42. Contemporary Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 37. Actor Spencer Breslin (“The Cat in the Hat”) is 32. Actor Violett Beane (“God Friended Me”) is 28. Actor Hala Finley (“Man with a Plan”) is 15.

