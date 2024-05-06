Children are dying of fentanyl by the dozens in Missouri. A panel is calling for changes

By The Associated Press

Posted May 6, 2024 1:10 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 1:12 pm.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fentanyl deaths among Missouri babies, toddlers and teens spiked as child welfare officials struggled to adequately investigate the cases, a state panel found in a newly released report.

Forty-three youth died — 20 of them under the age of 4 — in 2022 alone from the infamously powerful drug, according to a new state report. That reflected an overall doubling of child fentantly deaths, with the spike among the youngest victims even steeper, according to the Missouri Department of Social Services, which convened the panel of social workers, health officials, law enforcement and child advocates.

Called the Fentanyl Case Review Subcommittee, the group’s report said that child welfare “missed warning signs and left vulnerable children at risk” as fentanyl became a main driver of the U.S. overdose epidemic in recent years.

Children are especially vulnerable to overdosing, as ingesting even small amounts of the opioid’s residue can be fatal.

“The loss of a child to a drug-related incident is a heartbreaking occurrence that should never transpire,” said DSS Director Robert Knodell in a letter included in the report. “It is imperative that we collectively strive for improvement on both a personal and communal level.”

Knodell formed the subcommittee after The Kansas City Star reported late last year in a series titled, “Deadly Dose,” that babies and toddlers in Missouri were dying from fentanyl at an alarming rate.

The group’s report also described a lack of substance abuse treatment options, inconsistency in drug testing, gaps in training and inadequate integration between the mental health and child welfare system.

Among the changes the panel is recommending is better debriefing after something goes wrong so policies and practices can be tweaked. The panel also stressed the need to remove children out of environments in which there is a potential for exposure because of how lethal the drug is.

Emily van Schenkhof, executive director of the Children’s Trust Fund, was a part of the subcommittee and told The Star she was surprised by much of what she read in the case reports. The Children’s Trust Fund is the state’s foundation for child abuse prevention.

“There were cases where we knew at the birth of the child that there was a serious substance abuse problem,” she said. “And I think those cases were not handled the way they should have been. … So those were very hard to see.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

Speakers Corner

47m ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

1h ago

Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto
Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of robbing seven stores at knifepoint across the city over a span of several months. Investigators say the robberies took place between May 30, 2023, and Jan....

1h ago

Hamas announces it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal
Hamas announces it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal

The Hamas militant group says it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal to halt the seven-month war with Israel. It issued a statement Monday saying its supreme leader, Ismail Haniyeh,...

breaking

4m ago

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

Speakers Corner

47m ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

1h ago

Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto
Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of robbing seven stores at knifepoint across the city over a span of several months. Investigators say the robberies took place between May 30, 2023, and Jan....

1h ago

Hamas announces it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal
Hamas announces it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal

The Hamas militant group says it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal to halt the seven-month war with Israel. It issued a statement Monday saying its supreme leader, Ismail Haniyeh,...

breaking

4m ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Cooler weather by late week
Cooler weather by late week

Temperatures will rise to the low 20's to begin the week but will fall back around 15 degrees in the GTA late in the week.

12h ago

2:58
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga

The movement to implement EDI policy in government, institutions and the corporate community has grown in recent years and this conference aims to see similar steps taken in Canadian sports. David Zura explain.
1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.
2:43
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Olympic Medalist Patrick Chan about his final tour with Stars on Ice.
2:39
Periods of rain through weekend
Periods of rain through weekend

Temperatures will get as high as 22 degrees in the GTA next week, but rain will scatter throughout the forecast as well.
More Videos