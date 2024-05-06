Design for new pedestrian bridge in Port Lands released, feds to provide $9M in funding

WilkinsonEyre's, winning design concept, Equinox Bridge for the Keating Channel Pedestrian Bridge.
WilkinsonEyre's, winning design concept, Equinox Bridge for the Keating Channel Pedestrian Bridge. HANDOUT/WaterfrontToronto

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 6, 2024 4:12 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 4:17 pm.

A new pedestrian bridge that will connect the central downtown Toronto waterfront to Villiers Island across the Keating Channel will be receiving a $9 million funding boost from the federal government.

Mayor Olivia Chow outlined her vision for the Port Lands Monday morning during the funding announcement as she joined officials to unveil the new design for the Keating Channel Pedestrian Bridge.

“Imagine tens of thousands of new homes along the waterfront, tens of thousands of new residents, a new river carved through the landscape just south of here on the island … this beautiful pedestrian bridge connecting Quayside and the Islands to new bustling communities,” said Chow. “I can’t wait to be on this bridge and enjoying the sites when it’s completed.

The bridge will be located just east of the downtown core and will be about 120 metres long once completed.

The design of the bridge was picked through a competition and went to a multi-disciplinary team that included UK-based architecture firm WilkinsonEyre, local architect Zeidler Architecture and Indigenous consultants Two Row Architect.

Waterfront Toronto invited five groups to participate in the design competition after receiving 13 submissions. Over 2,000 people had their say through a virtual community consultation

The bridge is expected to be completed at some point in 2026.

