Doug Ford says pro-Palestinian university encampments ‘need to move’

Protesters gather in an encampment set up on the University of Toronto campus in Toronto on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The University of Toronto says it sees "a way forward" after meeting with student protesters behind a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2024 2:24 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 2:26 pm.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says encampments set up on university campuses by pro-Palestinian protesters “need to move.” 

Ford says he’s getting messages from parents expressing concerns that their kids will be harassed or bullied because of the encampments, which have cropped up on several campuses in recent weeks. 

The premier says some of what he’s seen and heard about the protests is “unacceptable,” and universities need to “move them on.”

Meanwhile, the University of Toronto says it sees “a way forward” after meeting with student protesters involved with an encampment on its campus.

The encampment set up in an area known as King’s College Circle last Thursday has seen protesters call on the university to disclose ties with the Israeli government and divest from Israeli companies.

Pro-Palestinian activists have also set up tents at McGill University in Montreal, the University of Ottawa, McMaster University in Hamilton and the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

3h ago

Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto
Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of robbing seven stores at knifepoint across the city over a span of several months. Investigators say the robberies took place between May 30, 2023, and Jan....

3h ago

Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal for Gaza after Israel orders Rafah evacuation ahead of attack
Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal for Gaza after Israel orders Rafah evacuation ahead of attack

Hamas announced Monday it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a cease-fire to halt the seven-month-long war with Israel in Gaza, hours after Israel ordered about 100,000 Palestinians to begin...

18m ago

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

3h ago

Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto
Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of robbing seven stores at knifepoint across the city over a span of several months. Investigators say the robberies took place between May 30, 2023, and Jan....

3h ago

Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal for Gaza after Israel orders Rafah evacuation ahead of attack
Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal for Gaza after Israel orders Rafah evacuation ahead of attack

Hamas announced Monday it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a cease-fire to halt the seven-month-long war with Israel in Gaza, hours after Israel ordered about 100,000 Palestinians to begin...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Cooler weather by late week
Cooler weather by late week

Temperatures will rise to the low 20's to begin the week but will fall back around 15 degrees in the GTA late in the week.

14h ago

2:58
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga

The movement to implement EDI policy in government, institutions and the corporate community has grown in recent years and this conference aims to see similar steps taken in Canadian sports. David Zura explain.
1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.
2:43
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Olympic Medalist Patrick Chan about his final tour with Stars on Ice.
2:39
Periods of rain through weekend
Periods of rain through weekend

Temperatures will get as high as 22 degrees in the GTA next week, but rain will scatter throughout the forecast as well.
More Videos