Dozens of London Drugs stores reopen after cybersecurity shutdown

The open sign at a London Drugs is turned off in Vancouver on Monday, April. 29, 2024. London Drugs is gradually reopening its stores across Western Canada, with dozens reopening, about a week after a cybersecurity incident forced them to close. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2024 1:04 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 1:12 pm.

RICHMOND, B.C. — London Drugs is gradually reopening its stores across Western Canada more than a week after a cybersecurity breach forced the retailer to close.

The company says it is working with independent cybersecurity experts to securely bring its systems back online after it was discovered April 28.

The Richmond, B.C.-based pharmacy and retailer operates about 80 London Drugs locations across Western Canada.

The retailer says on its website more than two dozen stores are back in operation in B.C., while six are open in Alberta, three in Saskatchewan and one in Manitoba.

The company notes that some stores may not be fully open during regular operating hours while it completes the reopening process.

A statement from London Drugs says its systems have been thoroughly tested and the company has “full confidence” that it is secure.

It says there is no evidence that any consumer databases were compromised during the breach, including pharmacy patients and LDExtra members.

London Drugs says pharmacists are available at all store locations to help with urgent needs and Canada Post locations inside stores are also accessible.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

