Ensign Energy Services reports Q1 loss, revenue down 11% from year ago

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2024 7:13 am.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 7:26 am.

CALGARY — Ensign Energy Services Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year earlier as its revenue fell 11 per cent.

The oilfield services company says its net loss attributed to common shareholders amounted to $1.2 million or a penny per diluted for its first quarter compared with a profit of $4.2 million or two cents per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 totalled $431.3 million, down from $484.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Ensign says it saw 3,752 operating days in Canada in the quarter, down from 3,800 operating days a year earlier, while Canadian well servicing recorded 11,926 operating hours, down from 13,776 operating hours a year earlier.

In the U.S., the company recorded 3,134 operating days in the quarter, down from 4,617 operating days a year earlier as its U.S. well servicing business reported 26,251 operating hours, down from 27,917 operating hours in the first quarter of 2023.

Ensign’s international drilling business saw 1,319 operating days in the first quarter of 2024, down from 1,104 operating days a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ESI)

The Canadian Press

'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash
'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash

The young couple who survived a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Whitby that claimed the life of their young son and parents say they continue to struggle with the agony they are feeling at the loss they have...

17h ago

Hundreds strike at Nestle chocolate plant in Toronto, Unifor says
Hundreds strike at Nestle chocolate plant in Toronto, Unifor says

TORONTO — Hundreds of Nestle workers walked off the job in Toronto on Sunday after rejecting a tentative agreement the union reached with the chocolate maker. Unifor issued a statement saying its 461...

2h ago

TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day
TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day

Sunday marked Red Dress Day, also known as the National Day for Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S). This year, at Toronto Metropolitan University,...

13h ago

Pedestrian injured when struck by vehicle in Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area
Pedestrian injured when struck by vehicle in Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area

A pedestrian has been injured due to being struck by a vehicle in the Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area on Sunday night. Police were called to the area at 8:30 p.m. for reports of a male...

3h ago

