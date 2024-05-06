Google suing CRTC to have YouTube video ad revenue exempted from regulatory fees

The Google News homepage is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Google is taking Canada's broadcasting regulator to court, arguing "significant" revenues it earns from advertisements on Youtube videos shouldn't be considered when it comes to the fees it owes the CRTC. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2024 5:28 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 5:42 pm.

TORONTO — Google is taking Canada’s broadcasting regulator to court, arguing “significant” revenue it earns from advertisements on YouTube videos shouldn’t be considered when it comes to the regulatory fees it owes the CRTC.

In an application filed in the Federal Court of Canada on April 24, Google says those revenues come from user-generated content, which it argues should be excluded from fee calculations because of exemptions in the Broadcasting Act.

Google says in the filing that the federal government directed the CRTC not to impose regulatory requirements on online platforms such as YouTube “in respect of the programs of social media creators.”

But the tech giant says that after submitting a form to the regulator which outlined its fee revenues — excluding its YouTube ad revenues from the calculation — it was directed by the regulator in a March 25 email to include those amounts.

Google says it abided and refiled the form with the revenue it had initially subtracted, but maintains its position that those fees should be exempt from the total.

It is asking the court to quash the CRTC’s order as “unreasonable” and declare its original form as compliant with the regulations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

5h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

1h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

6h ago

U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment
U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment

The University of Toronto says it sees "a way forward" after meeting with student protesters behind a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. The encampment set up in an area known as King's College Circle...

9m ago

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

5h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

1h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

6h ago

U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment
U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment

The University of Toronto says it sees "a way forward" after meeting with student protesters behind a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. The encampment set up in an area known as King's College Circle...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.

3h ago

1:55
Cooler weather by late week
Cooler weather by late week

Temperatures will rise to the low 20's to begin the week but will fall back around 15 degrees in the GTA late in the week.

17h ago

2:58
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga

The movement to implement EDI policy in government, institutions and the corporate community has grown in recent years and this conference aims to see similar steps taken in Canadian sports. David Zura explain.
1:55
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut

Lindsay Dunn details Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever and hears from Los Angeles Sparks’ Kia Nurse and Seattle Storms’ Noelle Quinn ahead of their pre-season game in Edmonton.
1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.
More Videos