Husband of Florida woman missing in Spain is charged with her disappearance

A banner of a Colombian-born American missing woman Ana Maria Knezevich Henao, 40, is displayed on a streetlight in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 16, 2024. The estranged husband of the woman who disappeared three months ago in Spain has been charged by U.S. federal agents with her kidnapping. U.S. marshals arrested David Knezevich at Miami International Airport on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file) Manu Fernandez

By Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

Posted May 6, 2024 4:45 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 4:57 pm.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The estranged husband of a Florida woman who disappeared three months ago in Spain has been charged by U.S. federal agents with her kidnapping.

The FBI and other federal agents arrested David Knezevich at Miami International Airport on Saturday. The Fort Lauderdale resident is charged in connection with the Feb. 2 disappearance of his 40-year-old wife, Ana Knezevich, from the Madrid apartment where she had been staying since shortly after their separation last year.

David Knezevich, a 36-year-old business owner originally from Serbia, briefly appeared in Miami federal court Monday and will have a bond hearing Friday.

“The Spanish National Police, Customs and Border Protection, the Diplomatic Security Service, and the FBI continue their investigation. Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released,” the FBI said in a statement.

Knezevich’s attorney, Ken Padowitz, did not return a call Monday afternoon seeking comment. Padowitz has previously denied his client had anything to do with his wife’s disappearance.

Ana Knezevich, a naturalized American originally from Colombia, vanished shortly after a man wearing a motorcycle helmet disabled her apartment complex’s security cameras by spray-painting the lenses.

A friend, Sanna Rameau, and another woman received text messages from Ana Knezevich’s phone the next day saying she was running off for a few days with a man she had just met. Rameau said the messages were not written in Ana’s style and she would never leave with a stranger.

“I am happy that there has been an arrest,” Rameau said Monday. “We are hoping that this next chapter will bring justice and find answers about what has happened to Ana.”

The Knezeviches, who sometimes spell their surname “Knezevic,” have been married for 13 years. They own EOX Technology Solutions Inc., which does computer support for South Florida businesses. Records show they also own a home and two other Fort Lauderdale properties, one of those currently under foreclosure.

Ana’s brother, Juan Henao, called the divorce “nasty” in an interview with a Fort Lauderdale detective, a report shows. He told police David was angry that they would be dividing a substantial amount of money.

Padowitz, in a February interview, denied that the divorce was contentious and said his client was cooperating with police. He said his client was in Serbia when his wife disappeared.

Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

5h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

1h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

6h ago

U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment
U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment

The University of Toronto says it sees "a way forward" after meeting with student protesters behind a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. The encampment set up in an area known as King's College Circle...

9m ago

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

5h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

1h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

6h ago

U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment
U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment

The University of Toronto says it sees "a way forward" after meeting with student protesters behind a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. The encampment set up in an area known as King's College Circle...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.

3h ago

1:55
Cooler weather by late week
Cooler weather by late week

Temperatures will rise to the low 20's to begin the week but will fall back around 15 degrees in the GTA late in the week.

17h ago

2:58
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga

The movement to implement EDI policy in government, institutions and the corporate community has grown in recent years and this conference aims to see similar steps taken in Canadian sports. David Zura explain.
1:55
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut

Lindsay Dunn details Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever and hears from Los Angeles Sparks’ Kia Nurse and Seattle Storms’ Noelle Quinn ahead of their pre-season game in Edmonton.
1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.
More Videos