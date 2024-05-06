Inspired by the Met, ‘sleeping baddies’ tackle medical debt at the Debt Gala’s pajama party

Show producer Adam Gold, left, and comedian Chanel Ali appear at the Debt Gala in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Some 200 attendees sought to help alleviate medical debt at the second annual benefit, one of several alternative fundraisers that have popped up around the star-studded Met Gala. (AP Photo/James Pollard)

By James Pollard, The Associated Press

Posted May 6, 2024 2:26 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 2:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A plush octopus by Jellycat. A neck pillow by XpresSpa. Graphic sleeping masks by Geyoga.

The accessories weren’t designer. But these cozy, low-budget pieces stood out Sunday at the second Debt Gala, where some 200 pajama-clad revelers dressed for its “Sleeping Baddies” theme to raise money for medical bill relief. Hosted in Brooklyn one night before the Met Gala, the populist benefit’s thrifty getups and raunchy comedy routines marked a far cry from its glitzy, star-studded inspiration that collects millions of dollars annually for the renowned art museum’s costume department.

It’s one of several alternative galas that have recently emerged around the city with hopes to democratize the exclusive springtime fundraiser’s spectacle and leverage its fanfare to highlight other causes. Brooklyn Public Library revived its People’s Ball in 2022 as an inclusive declaration of fashion’s existence among “the everyday New Yorker.”

“Why should this wonderful, fun display of creativity and showmanship just be reserved for these wealthy elite when there’s so many amazing, creative New Yorkers who deserve to get the red-carpet treatment?” said Debt Gala co-founder Molly Gaebe.

This year’s beneficiaries are the Debt Collective, a debtors’ union born from the Occupy Wall Street movement, and Dollar For, a non-profit that reports having eliminated almost $50 million in medical debt by ensuring lower-income patients get discounted health services.

The prevalence of health care debt has prompted billions of dollars in relief from governments and private donors. A 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that four in 10 adults have some form of medical- and dental-related debts — with even greater numbers among Black and Hispanic adults, the uninsured and women.

Debt Gala tickets ranged from $35-$1,000. Attendees were encouraged to wear red squares — a nod to debtors’ status “in the red” and a symbol of solidarity. Handbags by Steve Madden composed almost all the items up for grabs at a silent auction.

Jared Walker, the founder of Dollar For, said the fundraiser aligned better with his nonprofit’s mission than more elaborate, black-tie events.

The Washington-based organization connects financially strapped families facing overwhelming medical expenses with legal teams who help them obtain charity care. Walker said every dollar raised will eliminate over $25 of medical debt.

“I don’t want to do the old-school, golf tournament-type charity event,” Walker said.

Organizers had pitched the event as a night for those “that may never be able to buy a house” and a “red carpet for the people.” Dinosaur slippers and pink curlers contrasted with the Louboutins and bedazzled tiaras of past Met Galas. One attendee dressed in moccasins and a plaid, wearable blanket exclaimed that they’d been “wearing this all yesterday!”

The accessory of the evening might have been the sleeping eye mask. Winston Koone and Anuraag Baxi wore black ones that read “Shut Up” and “Sleeping Beauty.” Koone paired that with a $30 ring bought at a corner store. Baxi finally got the chance to break out a robe set purchased for a long flight.

“We’re here with things we found in our closets, dressing up not to mock — because I will definitely be watching tomorrow — but to show that… there is a different side to the world that maybe tomorrow doesn’t focus on,” Koone said.

The anti-capitalist sentiment and attention to New York’s greater cultural scene continued through a series of sometimes crude standup comedy sets and lively drag queen performances. Comedian Tina Friml joked that she wore a plain outfit because she sleeps in street clothes — before later confessing that she actually falls asleep naked.

Many artists lack good health insurance, comedian Chanel Ali told The Associated Press, making the cause especially relevant to the creative community. Ali said she has peers who “will not let you call an ambulance no matter what” because “they don’t want to get stuck with the bill.”

The concept came to the organizers several years ago at a wine bar in Manhattan’s Theater District after watching Met Gala coverage. The pun came first: Debt Gala. But they soon decided that the vastness of medical debt and opportunity to exponentially increase the impact of the money collected made it an equally good cause to support, according to director and Debt Gala co-founder Tom Costello.

Debtors at Sunday evening’s gala emphasized the need to fight health care inequalities baked into the system of medical debt. Philip Bjerknes, a longtime Brooklyn resident, said he incurred around $50,000 in hospital bills during a one-month institutionalization against his will after a suicide attempt.

Wearing a Brook Brothers night gown from eBay, Bjerknes said medical debt can be very embarrassing and that he was “completely destabilized” by his experience.

“At the end of the day, the material support is what we need,” Bjerknes said. “To get to that with fun and fashion is awesome.”

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and non-profits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

James Pollard, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

3h ago

Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto
Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of robbing seven stores at knifepoint across the city over a span of several months. Investigators say the robberies took place between May 30, 2023, and Jan....

3h ago

Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal for Gaza after Israel orders Rafah evacuation ahead of attack
Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal for Gaza after Israel orders Rafah evacuation ahead of attack

Hamas announced Monday it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a cease-fire to halt the seven-month-long war with Israel in Gaza, hours after Israel ordered about 100,000 Palestinians to begin...

22m ago

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

3h ago

Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto
Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of robbing seven stores at knifepoint across the city over a span of several months. Investigators say the robberies took place between May 30, 2023, and Jan....

3h ago

Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal for Gaza after Israel orders Rafah evacuation ahead of attack
Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal for Gaza after Israel orders Rafah evacuation ahead of attack

Hamas announced Monday it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a cease-fire to halt the seven-month-long war with Israel in Gaza, hours after Israel ordered about 100,000 Palestinians to begin...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Cooler weather by late week
Cooler weather by late week

Temperatures will rise to the low 20's to begin the week but will fall back around 15 degrees in the GTA late in the week.

14h ago

2:58
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga

The movement to implement EDI policy in government, institutions and the corporate community has grown in recent years and this conference aims to see similar steps taken in Canadian sports. David Zura explain.
1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.
2:43
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Olympic Medalist Patrick Chan about his final tour with Stars on Ice.
2:39
Periods of rain through weekend
Periods of rain through weekend

Temperatures will get as high as 22 degrees in the GTA next week, but rain will scatter throughout the forecast as well.
More Videos