Jeannie Epper, epic stuntwoman behind feats of TV’s ‘Wonder Woman,’ dies at 83

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted May 6, 2024 11:02 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 11:12 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeannie Epper, a groundbreaking performer who did stunts for many of the most important women of film and television action of the 1970s and ’80s, including star Lynda Carter on TV’s “Wonder Woman,” has died. She was 83.

Epper died of natural causes Sunday at her home in Simi Valley, California, family spokesperson Amanda Micheli told The Associated Press.

Considered one of the greatest at her craft — Entertainment Weekly in 2007 called her “the greatest stuntwoman who ever lived” — Epper came from a family dynasty of stunt performers that included both her parents, John and Frances Epper. Her 70-year career as a stuntwoman and stunt coordinator began when she was 9.

“It’s all I really know, outside of being a mom or a grandma,” Epper said in a 2004 documentary, “Double Dare,” directed by Micheli.

Her siblings, Tony, Margo, Gary, Andy and Stephanie all also worked in stunts. Steven Spielberg called them “The Flying Wallendas of Film,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported Epper’s death.

Her children Eurlyne, Richard and Kurtis, and her grandson Christopher followed her into the stunt business.

She found it difficult to get much stunt work as a woman early on but saw a major surge in opportunity as women got more action-oriented roles in the late 1970s.

Her breakthrough role — and the one she would always be most associated with — was on “Wonder Woman.” Epper crashed through windows, kicked down doors and deflected bullets while doubling Carter on the series that ran for three seasons on ABC from 1976 to 1979.

In the same era, she doubled Lindsay Wagner on “Bionic Woman” and Kate Jackson on the original “Charlie’s Angels.”

In the 1980s, Epper took a famous tumble down a mudslide for Kathleen Turner in “Romancing the Stone” and fought for Linda Evans in her tangles with Joan Collins on TV’s “Dynasty.”

Epper also appeared in more highbrow fare, doing the stunt driving for Shirley MacLaine when she threw Jack Nicholson from a Corvette in the 1984 best picture Oscar winner “Terms of Endearment.”

And she was a constant presence on films directed or produced by Steven Spielberg, including 1977’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” 1982’s “Poltergeist” and 2002’s “Minority Report.”

“She certainly qualifies to be one of the great stunt coordinators,” Spielberg said in “Double Dare.”

More recently, her work appeared in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” “Kill Bill: Vol. 2” and ”The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

In 2007, she became the first woman to receive a lifetime achievement award at the Taurus World Stunt Awards.

She was the last survivor among her stunt-performer siblings. Son Kurtis also died before her.

Her survivors include husband Tim, kids Eurlyne and Richard, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

11h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

7h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

12h ago

Toronto chooses to face Minnesota in first round of PWHL playoffs
Toronto chooses to face Minnesota in first round of PWHL playoffs

PWHL Toronto will take on Minnesota in the first round of the playoffs, the team announced Monday. As the No. 1 seed ahead of the league's first-ever post-season, Toronto earned the right to select...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

11h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

7h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

12h ago

Toronto chooses to face Minnesota in first round of PWHL playoffs
Toronto chooses to face Minnesota in first round of PWHL playoffs

PWHL Toronto will take on Minnesota in the first round of the playoffs, the team announced Monday. As the No. 1 seed ahead of the league's first-ever post-season, Toronto earned the right to select...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Warm, sunny start not going to last the week
Warm, sunny start not going to last the week

The warm and sunny start to the week isn't expected to last to the weekend with rain on the way. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

4h ago

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.

9h ago

2:00
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans

Boston Pizza has rolled out with a space for angry Maple Leafs fans to blow off some steam after a disappointing weekend. David Zura takes a look.
1:55
Cooler weather by late week
Cooler weather by late week

Temperatures will rise to the low 20's to begin the week but will fall back around 15 degrees in the GTA late in the week.

23h ago

3:21
Outdoor exhibition in Toronto marking Red Dress Day
Outdoor exhibition in Toronto marking Red Dress Day

An outdoor exhibition was held in Toronto calling for action on the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos