Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. (Photo: Flickr)

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 6, 2024 4:48 pm.

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue East and Townline Road North on Sunday, May 5, for reports of a stabbing.

“Information was received that the female victim was stabbed by her husband during a domestic altercation,” a Durham Regional Police release states.

“During the assault, an adult child of the accused tried to intervene and was also stabbed. Although she sustained significant injuries, the victim was able to flee to a nearby residence for help.”

Police say both victims were treated in hospital and are in stable condition.

The suspect, who police are not naming to protect the identities of the victims, is charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for committing an offence and assault causing bodily harm.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

5h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

6h ago

U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment
U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment

The University of Toronto says it sees "a way forward" after meeting with student protesters behind a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. The encampment set up in an area known as King's College Circle...

7m ago

Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto
Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of robbing seven stores at knifepoint across the city over a span of several months. Investigators say the robberies took place between May 30, 2023, and Jan....

6h ago

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

5h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

6h ago

U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment
U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment

The University of Toronto says it sees "a way forward" after meeting with student protesters behind a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. The encampment set up in an area known as King's College Circle...

7m ago

Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto
Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of robbing seven stores at knifepoint across the city over a span of several months. Investigators say the robberies took place between May 30, 2023, and Jan....

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.

3h ago

1:55
Cooler weather by late week
Cooler weather by late week

Temperatures will rise to the low 20's to begin the week but will fall back around 15 degrees in the GTA late in the week.

17h ago

2:58
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga

The movement to implement EDI policy in government, institutions and the corporate community has grown in recent years and this conference aims to see similar steps taken in Canadian sports. David Zura explain.
1:55
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut

Lindsay Dunn details Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever and hears from Los Angeles Sparks’ Kia Nurse and Seattle Storms’ Noelle Quinn ahead of their pre-season game in Edmonton.
1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.
More Videos