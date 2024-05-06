Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue East and Townline Road North on Sunday, May 5, for reports of a stabbing.

“Information was received that the female victim was stabbed by her husband during a domestic altercation,” a Durham Regional Police release states.

“During the assault, an adult child of the accused tried to intervene and was also stabbed. Although she sustained significant injuries, the victim was able to flee to a nearby residence for help.”

Police say both victims were treated in hospital and are in stable condition.

The suspect, who police are not naming to protect the identities of the victims, is charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for committing an offence and assault causing bodily harm.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.