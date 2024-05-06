Manitoba Court of Appeal dismisses Peter Nygard’s appeal of extradition order

Seen through a police vehicle window, Peter Nygard arrives to a courthouse in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The Manitoba Court of Appeal has dismissed Nygard’s application for a judicial review of the federal justice minister’s extradition order. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2024 3:41 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 3:56 pm.

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Court of Appeal has dismissed Peter Nygard’s application for a judicial review of an order to extradite the former fashion mogul to the United States, where he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The panel of three judges says there is no reason to interfere with the 2022 surrender order that the justice minister at the time, David Lametti, made under the Extradition Act. 

U.S. authorities sought Nygard’s extradition from Canada on a nine-count indictment filed in New York alleging he was involved in illegal activity for the purpose of sexually abusing and trafficking women and underage girls.

Nygard’s lawyers wanted Lametti to ensure their client would not be housed at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre, where they said conditions were terrible.

They also argued Nygard shouldn’t be surrendered to the U.S. on the racketeering charge because there’s no comparable offence in Canada.

The Appeal Court says Lametti provided detailed and careful reasons in response to Nygard’s concerns and his surrender order was justified. 

It says the justice minister was satisfied Nygard, who is in his 80s and in poor health, would be treated humanely and had no reason to doubt the fairness of the U.C. judicial process.  

Nygard, the founder of a now-defunct woman’s fashion company, faces similar allegations in Canada. The extradition order means he is to be sent to the U.S. once his Canadian court cases are settled.

Nygard was found guilty in November of four counts of sexual assault in Toronto for offences from the 1980s to mid-2000s. He was acquitted of a fifth count, as well as a charge of forcible confinement.

Nygard also faces one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in Quebec, as well as sex related charges in Winnipeg. 

None of the charges against Nygard in those jurisdictions, or in the U.S., have been tested in court. He has consistently denied all allegations against him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

4h ago

Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto
Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of robbing seven stores at knifepoint across the city over a span of several months. Investigators say the robberies took place between May 30, 2023, and Jan....

4h ago

Design for new pedestrian bridge in Port Lands released, feds to provide $9M in funding
Design for new pedestrian bridge in Port Lands released, feds to provide $9M in funding

A new pedestrian bridge that will connect the central downtown Toronto waterfront to Villiers Island across the Keating Channel will be receiving a $9 million funding boost from the federal government. Mayor...

10m ago

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

4h ago

Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto
Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of robbing seven stores at knifepoint across the city over a span of several months. Investigators say the robberies took place between May 30, 2023, and Jan....

4h ago

Design for new pedestrian bridge in Port Lands released, feds to provide $9M in funding
Design for new pedestrian bridge in Port Lands released, feds to provide $9M in funding

A new pedestrian bridge that will connect the central downtown Toronto waterfront to Villiers Island across the Keating Channel will be receiving a $9 million funding boost from the federal government. Mayor...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Cooler weather by late week
Cooler weather by late week

Temperatures will rise to the low 20's to begin the week but will fall back around 15 degrees in the GTA late in the week.

15h ago

2:58
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga

The movement to implement EDI policy in government, institutions and the corporate community has grown in recent years and this conference aims to see similar steps taken in Canadian sports. David Zura explain.
1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.
2:43
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Olympic Medalist Patrick Chan about his final tour with Stars on Ice.
2:39
Periods of rain through weekend
Periods of rain through weekend

Temperatures will get as high as 22 degrees in the GTA next week, but rain will scatter throughout the forecast as well.
More Videos