Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Mondayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,259.47, up 312.06 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 33 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $75.13 on 15.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 41 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $50.14 on 12.4 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 28 cents, or 5.81 per cent, to $5.10 on 9.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 56 cents, or 1.70 per cent, to $33.42 on 9.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Corp. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 87 cents, or 1.67 per cent, to $53.13 on 8.8 million shares.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Up $2.13, or 3.29 per cent, to $66.91 on 8.0 million shares.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSX:ESI). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 4.00 per cent, to $2.40. Ensign Energy Services Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year earlier as its revenue fell 11 per cent. The oilfield services company said its net loss attributed to common shareholders amounted to $1.2 million or a penny per diluted for its first quarter compared with a profit of $4.2 million or two cents per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 totalled $431.3 million, down from $484.1 million in the same quarter last year.

