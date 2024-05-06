Scientists, clinicians across Canada preparing for future pandemic threats

People walk past a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 Pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on April 13, 2022
People walk past a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 Pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on April 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2024 12:23 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 12:49 pm.

The federal government announced $574 million in funding on Monday for 19 projects across the country to prepare for health emergencies, including the next pandemic.

One of them is a national network of existing emergency departments and primary-care clinics that will screen for any new viruses or pathogens that start to appear in patients.

Project lead Dr. Andrew Pinto of St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto says it will be a “coast-to-coast shield” to help protect Canadians.

The network will also include other research institutions and companies in the biomedical industry that can quickly respond to early detection of dangerous viruses by making vaccines and treatments.

The government also announced funding for The Ottawa Hospital to build a new biomanufacturing centre that will develop and manufacture vaccines, gene therapies and cell therapies.

The projects were chosen based on submissions made to the Canada Biomedical Research Fund and Biosciences Research Infrastructure Fund.

