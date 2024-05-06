Premier League referee to wear camera to offer insight into demands of being a match official

LONDON (AP) — The referee for Monday’s Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will wear a camera on his head for a program that will be broadcast later this year offering an insight into the demands of being a match official.

The league said the head-mounted device — or “RefCam” as it is being called — worn by Jarred Gillett at Selhurst Park will be integrated into the referee’s usual communications system.

The technology is being used on a one-off basis, the league said, as part of filming for a short program promoting match officials. The footage will not be broadcast live.

“Fans will be able to view it later in the year as part of a program … aimed at offering further insight and education into the demands of officiating in the Premier League,” the competition said.

