Report warns of dramatic rise in antisemitic incidents in Canada in 2023

OTTAWA — Jewish leaders in Canada are warning of a national crisis as the number of hateful incidents targeting Jews doubled in one year.

B’Nai Brith Canada says it documented nearly 5,800 incidents of antisemitism in 2023, including acts of violence, harassment and vandalism.

In 2022 there were fewer than 2,800 such incidents.

There were 77 violent incidents reported in 2023, more than three times the 25 that were recorded in 2022.

Richard Robertson, the group’s director of research, says it is the largest number of antisemitic incidents in this country since his organization began tracking the problem in 1982.

And he says it has left Jewish Canadians feeling alone, ostracized and unwelcome in their own country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press