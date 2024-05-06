Reunited Doobie Brothers returning to Canada with six dates in October

The reunited Doobie Brothers are returning to Canada this fall.

The veteran rockers announced a six-show Canadian leg that starts Oct. 8 in London, Ont. and wraps Oct. 16 in Saint John, N.B.

Other stops for the “Listen to the Music” hitmakers include Kitchener, Ont. on Oct. 9; Laval, Que. on Oct. 12; Kingston, Ont. on Oct. 13; and Quebec City on Oct. 15.

The 2024 Tour follows the Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, which saw Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee hit the road together for the first time in 25 years.

McDonald filled in as lead singer for Johnston during a tour in 1975 and remained in the band until 1982, but has rejoined several times for special events.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.



