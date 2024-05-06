Russia critic Kara-Murza wins Pulitzer for passionate columns written from prison cell

FILE - Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza gestures standing in a glass cage in a courtroom during announcement of the verdict on appeal at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, on July 31, 2023. (AP Photo, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 6, 2024 6:54 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 7:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Kara-Murza, who has written columns as a contributor for The Washington Post from his prison cell in Russia, has won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary.

Kara-Murza, 42, is a Russian politician, author and historian who has been imprisoned in Russia since April 2022. He was convicted of treason last year for denouncing the war in Ukraine.

He is serving 25 years, the most severe sentence given to a Kremlin critic in modern Russia. He is among a growing number of dissidents held in increasingly harsh conditions under President Vladimir Putin’s political crackdown.

The prize was awarded to Kara-Murza “for passionate columns written at great personal risk from his prison cell, warning of the consequences of dissent in Vladimir Putin’s Russia and insisting on a democratic future for his country,” according to the Pulitzer announcement on Monday.

Kara-Murza wasn’t available to comment on receiving the award because of his imprisonment, The Washington Post reported. His wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, thanked the newspaper on Monday “for making sure that the voice of Vladimir is heard,” that he is not forgotten and that his vision is not forgotten.

The Russian Embassy in Washington didn’t immediately return an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Members of Congress last month called for the immediate release of the Russian opposition figure. The charges against Kara-Murza, a dual Russian-British citizen, stem from a March 2022 speech to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he was critical of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Kara-Murza has survived poisonings twice that he blamed on Russian authorities. He has rejected the charges against him as punishment for standing up to Putin and likened the proceedings to the show trials under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

Evgenia Kara-Murza, who lives in the U.S. with their children, has said that her husband has spent months in solitary confinement, a punishment that has become common for Kremlin critics and is widely viewed as designed to put additional pressure on them.

Kara-Murza had been held in a maximum security prison in Siberia, though his supporters said earlier this year that he was no longer there.

Vadim Prokhorov, Kara-Murza’s lawyer, said in a Facebook post that he thinks the best way to congratulate Kara-Murza would be active efforts to get him released and corresponding public demands aimed at the Putin regime.

The Pulitzers were established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and first awarded in 1917.

The Associated Press

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

6h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

2h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

7h ago

U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment
U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment

The University of Toronto says it sees "a way forward" after meeting with student protesters behind a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. The encampment set up in an area known as King's College Circle...

1h ago

