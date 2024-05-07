Toronto chooses to face Minnesota in first round of PWHL playoffs

Toronto's Brittany Howard (41) drives Minnesota's Maggie Flaherty (19) into the boards during second period PWHL action in Toronto on Wednesday May 1, 2024
Toronto's Brittany Howard (41) drives Minnesota's Maggie Flaherty (19) into the boards during second period PWHL action in Toronto on Wednesday May 1, 2024. (Frank Gunn/CP)

By Emily Sadler, Sportsnet

Posted May 6, 2024 8:31 pm.

PWHL Toronto will take on Minnesota in the first round of the playoffs, the team announced Monday.

As the No. 1 seed ahead of the league’s first-ever post-season, Toronto earned the right to select its first playoff opponent from the third- and fourth-place finishers — one of a handful of rules the PWHL announced ahead of its inaugural post-season.

The decision means Montreal, which finished in second place, will take on third-place Boston in the first round (also known as the PWHL semifinals). Ottawa and New York finished just outside the playoff picture. 

Toronto GM Gina Kingsbury described the process of picking their opponent as a “very, very difficult” decision that no one in the organization took lightly. Several factors, from head-to-head matchups and injury outlooks to analytics and travel, went into the teams’ discussions, which included not only management and coaching staff but was extended to players as well to ensure the entire group was united in the decision. 

While Toronto surged to the top of the standings thanks to a remarkable run including an 11-game win streak, Minnesota limped into the playoffs. The club lost all five of its games since returning from the league’s April hiatus for the women’s world championship, only barely making the cut for the post-season on the final weekend thanks in part to Toronto’s season-finale victory over Ottawa on Sunday. The two sides met four times in the regular season, with Toronto getting the season series edge 3-1 — including, most recently, a 4-1 victory last Wednesday.

Toronto and Minnesota will kick off their best-of-five series Wednesday night at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum, with Montreal and Boston meeting Thursday at Montreal’s Place Bell.

Here are the full schedules for each semifinal series:

Toronto vs. Minnesota
Wednesday, May 8: Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
Friday, May 10: Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
Monday, May 13: Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
*Wednesday, May 15: Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
*Friday, May 17: Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Montreal vs. Boston
Thursday, May 9: Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
Saturday, May 11: Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
Tuesday, May 14: Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
*Thursday, May 16: Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
*Sunday, May 19: Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

*If necessary

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

8h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

4h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

9h ago

Google suing CRTC to have YouTube video ad revenue exempted from regulatory fees
Google suing CRTC to have YouTube video ad revenue exempted from regulatory fees

Google is taking Canada's broadcasting regulator to court, arguing "significant" revenue it earns from advertisements on YouTube videos shouldn't be considered when it comes to the regulatory fees it owes...

35m ago

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

8h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

4h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

9h ago

Google suing CRTC to have YouTube video ad revenue exempted from regulatory fees
Google suing CRTC to have YouTube video ad revenue exempted from regulatory fees

Google is taking Canada's broadcasting regulator to court, arguing "significant" revenue it earns from advertisements on YouTube videos shouldn't be considered when it comes to the regulatory fees it owes...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.

6h ago

2:00
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans

Boston Pizza has rolled out with a space for angry Maple Leafs fans to blow off some steam after a disappointing weekend. David Zura takes a look.
1:55
Cooler weather by late week
Cooler weather by late week

Temperatures will rise to the low 20's to begin the week but will fall back around 15 degrees in the GTA late in the week.

20h ago

3:21
Outdoor exhibition in Toronto marking Red Dress Day
Outdoor exhibition in Toronto marking Red Dress Day

An outdoor exhibition was held in Toronto calling for action on the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People. Afua Baah has the details.

23h ago

1:55
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut

Lindsay Dunn details Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever and hears from Los Angeles Sparks’ Kia Nurse and Seattle Storms’ Noelle Quinn ahead of their pre-season game in Edmonton.
More Videos