Vancouver mulls viewing area for ‘amazing’ Canucks’ fans in Stanley Cup playoffs

Fans wave towels before the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators play Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Vancouver on Sunday, April 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2024 5:42 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 5:56 pm.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says the city is “exploring potential public viewing opportunities” for the Vancouver Canucks’ Round 2 playoff series against Edmonton. 

Up until now, some fans have gathered around Rogers Arena on game days, while others have purchased tickets and brought their white towels to watch the game inside the arena as the team played in Nashville. 

Sim says the fans have been “amazing at keeping the energy going” and making the playoffs fun and family-friendly.

A public viewing event during the Stanley Cup final between Vancouver and Boston in 2011 turned into a riot after the loss, as people set fires, overturned cars, smashed windows and looted stores. 

Police tracked down many of the rioters and hundreds were later charged. 

The Canucks’ first game in Round 2 is at home against the Oilers on Wednesday, and Sim says city officials hope to have more information to share on a possible viewing area in the coming week. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

7h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

2h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

7h ago

U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment
U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment

The University of Toronto says it sees "a way forward" after meeting with student protesters behind a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. The encampment set up in an area known as King's College Circle...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

7h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

2h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

7h ago

U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment
U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment

The University of Toronto says it sees "a way forward" after meeting with student protesters behind a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. The encampment set up in an area known as King's College Circle...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.

4h ago

1:55
Cooler weather by late week
Cooler weather by late week

Temperatures will rise to the low 20's to begin the week but will fall back around 15 degrees in the GTA late in the week.

18h ago

2:58
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga

The movement to implement EDI policy in government, institutions and the corporate community has grown in recent years and this conference aims to see similar steps taken in Canadian sports. David Zura explain.
1:55
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut

Lindsay Dunn details Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever and hears from Los Angeles Sparks’ Kia Nurse and Seattle Storms’ Noelle Quinn ahead of their pre-season game in Edmonton.
1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.
More Videos