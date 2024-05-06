Vancouver mulls viewing area for ‘amazing’ Canucks’ fans in Stanley Cup playoffs

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says the city is “exploring potential public viewing opportunities” for the Vancouver Canucks’ Round 2 playoff series against Edmonton.

Up until now, some fans have gathered around Rogers Arena on game days, while others have purchased tickets and brought their white towels to watch the game inside the arena as the team played in Nashville.

Sim says the fans have been “amazing at keeping the energy going” and making the playoffs fun and family-friendly.

A public viewing event during the Stanley Cup final between Vancouver and Boston in 2011 turned into a riot after the loss, as people set fires, overturned cars, smashed windows and looted stores.

Police tracked down many of the rioters and hundreds were later charged.

The Canucks’ first game in Round 2 is at home against the Oilers on Wednesday, and Sim says city officials hope to have more information to share on a possible viewing area in the coming week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.

