‘Yintah’ wins $50K Rogers Audience Award for best Canadian film at Hot Docs festival

Tsakë ze’ Howilhkat Freda Huson stands in ceremony while police arrive to enforce Coastal GasLink’s injunction at Unist’ot’en Healing Centre. “Yintah,” a film chronicling the journey of the Wet’suwet’en people as they confront the challenges of pipeline construction on their ancestral lands, won the $50,000 Rogers Audience Award for Best Canadian Documentary at the Hot Docs film festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hot Docs-Amber Bracken **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2024 1:48 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 1:56 pm.

TORONTO — A documentary chronicling the Wet’suwet’en people’s resistance to pipeline construction on their ancestral lands has won the $50,000 Rogers Audience Award for best Canadian documentary at the Hot Docs film festival. 

“Yintah” won the prize as the 11-day festival in Toronto wrapped up on Sunday night. 

The documentary, directed by Jennifer Wickham, Brenda Michell and Michael Toledano, outlines a decade of growing resistance to exploitations of Wet’suwet’en land that led to protests culminating in 2020 rail blockades in several provinces. 

Other awards handed out in the last few days of the Hot Docs festival include the $5,000 DGC Special Jury Prize for Canadian feature documentary, which went to “Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story,” about a Black transgender music performer in Toronto who vanished from the spotlight at the height of her fame. 

The $10,000 Best Canadian Feature Documentary Award went to “The Soldier’s Lagoon,” which retraces Simon Bolivar’s journey across Colombia, while the $10,000 Best International Feature Documentary Award was given to “Farming the Revolution,” about Indian farmers’ unprecedented protests against their government’s new laws.

Hot Docs says it has awarded a total of $172,000 in cash and prizes to filmmakers this year in various categories. 

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

3h ago

Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto
Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of robbing seven stores at knifepoint across the city over a span of several months. Investigators say the robberies took place between May 30, 2023, and Jan....

3h ago

Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal for Gaza after Israel orders Rafah evacuation ahead of attack
Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal for Gaza after Israel orders Rafah evacuation ahead of attack

Hamas announced Monday it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a cease-fire to halt the seven-month-long war with Israel in Gaza, hours after Israel ordered about 100,000 Palestinians to begin...

26m ago

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

3h ago

Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto
Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of robbing seven stores at knifepoint across the city over a span of several months. Investigators say the robberies took place between May 30, 2023, and Jan....

3h ago

Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal for Gaza after Israel orders Rafah evacuation ahead of attack
Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal for Gaza after Israel orders Rafah evacuation ahead of attack

Hamas announced Monday it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a cease-fire to halt the seven-month-long war with Israel in Gaza, hours after Israel ordered about 100,000 Palestinians to begin...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Cooler weather by late week
Cooler weather by late week

Temperatures will rise to the low 20's to begin the week but will fall back around 15 degrees in the GTA late in the week.

14h ago

2:58
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga

The movement to implement EDI policy in government, institutions and the corporate community has grown in recent years and this conference aims to see similar steps taken in Canadian sports. David Zura explain.
1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.
2:43
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Olympic Medalist Patrick Chan about his final tour with Stars on Ice.
2:39
Periods of rain through weekend
Periods of rain through weekend

Temperatures will get as high as 22 degrees in the GTA next week, but rain will scatter throughout the forecast as well.
More Videos