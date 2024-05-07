Air France flight from Paris to Seattle lands in Iqaluit after heat smell in cabin

IQALUIT, Nunavut — A plane travelling from Paris to Seattle has been forced to make an emergency landing in Iqaluit.

Air France says in a statement on social media that there was a heat smell in the cabin during the flight.

The Boeing 787 was diverted to Nunavut’s capital and landed just before noon local time.

Air France says technical checks on the airplane are underway to determine if it can continue to Seattle or whether solutions need to be found to reroute passengers.

The airline says it regrets the inconvenience.

The Iqaluit International Airport is located next to the city and has one asphalt runway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press