Crescent Point Energy selling $600M of assets to Saturn Oil & Gas

Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it has signed a $600-million deal to sell some of its oil-producing properties in Saskatchewan to Saturn Oil & Gas. The corporate logo of Crescent Point Energy Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 7, 2024 10:38 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 10:42 am.

CALGARY — Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it has signed a $600-million deal to sell some of its oil-producing properties in Saskatchewan to Saturn Oil & Gas.

The company says included in the deal are its Flat Lake and Battrum properties. It says production from the assets is expected to be 13,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day over the next 12 months.

As a result of the deal, Crescent Point is revising its 2024 annual average production guidance to a range of 191,000 to 199,000 boe/d, a reduction of 7,000 boe/d compared with the midpoint of its prior guidance range.

During the first quarter of 2024, Crescent Point also closed the previously announced disposition of its Swan Hills and Turner Valley assets for $140 million, before closing adjustments.

The company says it will use the proceeds from the dispositions to reduce debt.

Calgary-based Crescent Point has made several major acquisitions since 2021 in the Montney and Kaybob Duvernay oil-and-gas regions of northwest Alberta.

Saturn Oil & Gas, also based in Calgary, has assets across Alberta and Saskatchewan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CPG)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS
Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue...

breaking

0m ago

Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village
Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village

One man is dead, and a woman was injured following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road,...

1h ago

City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs
City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs

It's time to play ball in a west-end park after the City of Toronto removed signage at MacGregor Playground with questionable rules for a baseball diamond. Community and online backlash resulted in...

4h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

17h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS
Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue...

breaking

0m ago

Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village
Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village

One man is dead, and a woman was injured following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road,...

1h ago

City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs
City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs

It's time to play ball in a west-end park after the City of Toronto removed signage at MacGregor Playground with questionable rules for a baseball diamond. Community and online backlash resulted in...

4h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oakwood Village. A man was pronounced dead in hospital, and a woman was also injured when gunfire rang out early Tuesday morning.

2h ago

1:53
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond

The city of Toronto has backtracked on some controversial rules for a west-end ball diamond. Why the rules went into place and the community's response.

12h ago

2:18
Warm, sunny start not going to last the week
Warm, sunny start not going to last the week

The warm and sunny start to the week isn't expected to last to the weekend with rain on the way. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.

19h ago

2:00
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans

Boston Pizza has rolled out with a space for angry Maple Leafs fans to blow off some steam after a disappointing weekend. David Zura takes a look.
More Videos