Environment Canada agrees to priority assessment for chemical linked to salmon deaths

Coho salmon swim at the Fisheries and Oceans Canada Capilano River Hatchery in North Vancouver on Friday July 5, 2019. The Canadian government has agreed to prioritize environmental assessment for a chemical used in tire rubber that has been linked to the deaths of Pacific salmon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 7, 2024 3:01 pm.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 3:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government has agreed to prioritize environmental assessment for a chemical used in tire rubber that has been linked to the deaths of Pacific salmon.

The move follows a request by several environmental groups represented by Ecojustice, which shared a copy of a letter from Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault saying the government will add the chemical known as 6PPD to its priority list.

The letter, dated April 30, says the review will determine whether the substance is toxic or capable of becoming toxic under Canada’s environmental protection law.

It says the assessment will inform the development of a proposed plan for managing chemicals, which will be published for consultation this summer.

The request from three British Columbia-based groups in February cites a study published in Science, a top academic journal, which found the chemical produces a breakdown substance that’s lethal for coho salmon in particular.

Guilbeault’s letter says the detail provided in the request “aligns” with information Environment Canada is already collecting on 6PPD and its breakdown substance.

The researchers behind the 2020 study concluded that the substance, 6PPD-quinone, was responsible for previously unexplained coho deaths spanning decades in Seattle-area watersheds.

The analysis showed toxic concentrations of 6PPD-quinone after rain, suggesting it has been flowing off roads and into streams.

The study says 40 to 90 per cent of returning salmon may die before spawning in urban watersheds that have extensive pavement and other “impervious surfaces.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

1h ago

Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother
Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother

Toronto police are trying to track down a man wanted in a parental abduction investigation after he allegedly took his son, aged three, on a flight to Vietnam, but never came back. The man boarded a...

1h ago

CFL's Chad Kelly suspended at least 9 games after investigation into ex-coach's lawsuit
CFL's Chad Kelly suspended at least 9 games after investigation into ex-coach's lawsuit

The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games Tuesday following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength and conditioning coach against...

12m ago

Man dies after being trapped under steamroller in Whitby
Man dies after being trapped under steamroller in Whitby

A man died after being trapped under a streamroller at an industrial site in Whitby, police say. Durham Regional Police Service officers and paramedics responded to the area of Hopkins Street and Consumers...

1h ago

