Former head of one of China’s top state-owned phone companies sentenced to 16 years for corruption

By The Associated Press

Posted May 7, 2024 8:33 am.

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court sentenced the former head of one of the country’s three major state-owned phone carriers to 16 years in prison Tuesday on charges of accepting bribes and abusing his authority, part of leader Xi Jinping’s politically-tinged anti-corruption campaign.

Xi’s campaign has ensnared thousands of Chinese officials and executives of state-owned companies in a long-running crackdown on embezzlement, taking bribes and other misbehavior. The campaign, while popular with the public, has allowed the Chinese president to sideline political rivals and so far shows no sign of letting up.

Li Guohua, formerly general manager of China Unicom, was sentenced by the Intermediate People’s Court in the eastern city of Qingdao, almost 15 months after the ruling Communist Party’s disciplinary body placed him under investigation. He was also fined 6 million yuan (nearly $831,000) and forced to return the roughly 45 million yuan ($6.2 million) that he received in bribes, with interest, the court said.

While “the amount of bribes Li Guohua accepted was particularly huge and the abuse of power was particularly serious,” he confessed to his crimes, aided in the investigation and showed contrition, earning himself a relatively lighter sentence, the court said. In such non-violent cases where defendants confess and cooperate, they may be entitled to sentence reductions of a further 20-50%.

China Unicom, or China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd., is one of the world’s biggest mobile phone carriers and also operates fixed-line internet and digital TV services. It reported 22.9 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) in profit last year on revenue of 372.6 billion yuan ($51.6 billion), a record-high in operating results.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS
Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue...

breaking

12m ago

Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village
Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village

One man is dead, and a woman was injured following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road,...

updated

11m ago

City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs
City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs

It's time to play ball in a west-end park after the City of Toronto removed signage at MacGregor Playground with questionable rules for a baseball diamond. Community and online backlash resulted in...

3h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

16h ago

