Man dies after being trapped under steamroller in Whitby

A man died after being trapped under a streamroller at an industrial site in Whitby, police say.

Durham Regional Police Service officers and paramedics responded to the area of Hopkins Street and Consumers Drive around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say once crews freed the trapped man life-saving measures were performed but he was pronounced dead. It is not clear if he died at the scene or in hospital.

The Ministry of Labour has been called to the scene to investigate.