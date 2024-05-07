Instacart partners with Uber Eats to offer restaurant deliveries

FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo, an Uber Eats delivery person rides a bicycle through the Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan. Instacart is partnering with Uber Eats to offer restaurant delivery to its customers. Instacart said Tuesday that its U.S. shoppers will see a “Restaurants” tab in the company’s app in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

By Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Posted May 7, 2024 8:06 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 8:12 am.

Grocery delivery company Instacart is partnering with Uber Eats to offer a new perk to its customers: restaurant delivery.

San Francisco-based Instacart said Tuesday that its U.S. shoppers will see a “Restaurants” tab in the company’s app in the coming weeks. Restaurant orders will be delivered by Uber Eats drivers.

Instacart said its Instacart Plus members – who pay $99 per year or $9.99 per month for free grocery deliveries over $35 – will also get free restaurant delivery for orders over $35. Regular Instacart members will be charged Uber Eats delivery fees.

Instacart said it will earn an affiliate fee with every order, but it didn’t reveal any other financial details of the partnership.

Instacart said most Americans shop for groceries — either online or in a store — at least once per week. But more than one-third also order takeout or delivery at least once a week, and it wants to help them meet that need as well.

The deal will give Instacart customers more benefits in the competitive grocery delivery market. Instacart currently controls around 25% of that market in the U.S., behind Walmart at 51%, according to YipitData, a market research company.

Other delivery companies, including DoorDash and Uber Eats itself, also have a small but growing share of that market.

Uber Eats said the deal with Instacart would drive more customers to its restaurant partners, especially in the suburban neighborhoods where the grocery delivery company has the most users.

In documents filed ahead of its initial public offering last summer, Instacart said it had 7.7 million monthly active users. The companies didn’t say how many of those customers are also Uber Eats users.

Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS
Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue...

breaking

15m ago

Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village
Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village

One man is dead, and a woman was injured following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road,...

updated

14m ago

City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs
City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs

It's time to play ball in a west-end park after the City of Toronto removed signage at MacGregor Playground with questionable rules for a baseball diamond. Community and online backlash resulted in...

3h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

16h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS
Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue...

breaking

15m ago

Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village
Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village

One man is dead, and a woman was injured following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road,...

updated

14m ago

City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs
City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs

It's time to play ball in a west-end park after the City of Toronto removed signage at MacGregor Playground with questionable rules for a baseball diamond. Community and online backlash resulted in...

3h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond

The city of Toronto has backtracked on some controversial rules for a west-end ball diamond. Why the rules went into place and the community's response.

11h ago

2:18
Warm, sunny start not going to last the week
Warm, sunny start not going to last the week

The warm and sunny start to the week isn't expected to last to the weekend with rain on the way. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.

18h ago

2:00
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans

Boston Pizza has rolled out with a space for angry Maple Leafs fans to blow off some steam after a disappointing weekend. David Zura takes a look.
2:50
Israel shuts down Al Jazeera as fighting continues in Rafah
Israel shuts down Al Jazeera as fighting continues in Rafah

Netanyahu closes Al Jazeera's offices, confiscating their equipment as Gaza ceasefire talks reach a crucial stage.
More Videos