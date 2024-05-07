Intact Financial earnings rise to $673 million in first quarter

TORONTO — Intact Financial Corp. says it earned $673 million in the first quarter, up from $377 million a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company says earnings per share were $3.68, up from $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year.

Intact says the higher earnings per share were driven by investment gains on its equity portfolio as well as a gain on the sale of its U.K. direct Personal Lines operations.

Insurance revenue was $6.5 billion, up from $6.4 billion during the same quarter last year.

Intact says it expects favourable market conditions to continue, driven by inflation and catastrophe losses.

Earlier today Intact rolled out a pilot project to fireproof customers’ homes when a fire is nearby.

