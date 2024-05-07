Judges say they’ll draw new Louisiana election map if lawmakers don’t by June 3

By Kevin Mcgill, The Associated Press

Posted May 7, 2024 3:17 pm.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 3:27 pm.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal judges who recently threw out a congressional election map giving Louisiana a second mostly Black district said Tuesday the state Legislature must pass a new map by June 3 or face having the panel impose one on the state.

The order from a panel of two federal district judges and an appellate judge noted that they would begin work on a remedial plan while giving lawmakers a chance to come up with a plan.

State lawmakers are meeting in Baton Rouge in a regular session that will end by June 3.

“To be clear, the fact that the Court is proceeding with the remedial phase of this case does not foreclose the Louisiana Legislature from exercising its ‘sovereign interest’ by drawing a legally compliant map,” the judges wrote.

Whatever comes out of the court could impact the makeup of the next U.S. Congress. Given voting patterns, a new mostly Black district would give Democrats the chance to capture another House seat. The map that was recently tossed converted District 6, represented by Republican Rep. Garret Graves, into a mostly Black district. Democratic state Sen. Cleo Fields, a former congressman who is Black, had said he would run for the seat.

U.S. District Judges David Joseph and Robert Summerhays, both of whom were nominated to the bench by former President Donald Trump, said the newest map violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment because “race was the predominate factor” driving its creation.

Tuesday’s order is the latest development in a seesaw court battle that has taken place in two federal court districts and an appeals court.

The state currently has five white Republican U.S. House members and one Black member who is a Democrat. All were elected most recently under a map the Legislature drew up in 2022.

A federal judge in Baton Rouge blocked subsequent use of the 2022 map, saying it likely violated the federal Voting Rights Act by dividing many of the state’s Black residents — about a third of the population — among five districts. A federal appeals court gave lawmakers a deadline earlier this year to act. The Legislature responded with a map creating a new district crossing the state diagonally and linking Black populations from Shreveport in the northwest, Alexandria in the center and Lafayette and Baton Rouge in the south.

A group of self-identified non-African American voters filed suit against that map, saying it was unconstitutionally drawn up with race as the main factor. That suit was filed in western Louisiana. A three-judge panel heard arguments in that case and ruled 2-1 against the map. The same panel issued Tuesday’s ruling.

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office has said it needs a map in place by May 15 to prepare for the fall elections. The judges noted testimony, however, that the office could be prepared if maps were in place by the end of May. The candidate sign-up period is in mid-July.

Kevin Mcgill, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

3h ago

1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton
1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton Tuesday afternoon. Peel police were called to the park just before 2:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital...

3m ago

Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother
Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother

Toronto police are trying to track down a man wanted in a parental abduction investigation after he allegedly took his son, aged three, on a flight to Vietnam, but never came back. The man boarded a...

3h ago

CFL's Chad Kelly suspended at least 9 games after investigation into ex-coach's lawsuit
CFL's Chad Kelly suspended at least 9 games after investigation into ex-coach's lawsuit

The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games Tuesday following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength and conditioning coach against...

1h ago

Top Stories

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

3h ago

1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton
1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton Tuesday afternoon. Peel police were called to the park just before 2:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital...

3m ago

Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother
Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother

Toronto police are trying to track down a man wanted in a parental abduction investigation after he allegedly took his son, aged three, on a flight to Vietnam, but never came back. The man boarded a...

3h ago

CFL's Chad Kelly suspended at least 9 games after investigation into ex-coach's lawsuit
CFL's Chad Kelly suspended at least 9 games after investigation into ex-coach's lawsuit

The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games Tuesday following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength and conditioning coach against...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.

2h ago

1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.

7h ago

2:25
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oakwood Village. A man was pronounced dead in hospital, and a woman was also injured when gunfire rang out early Tuesday morning.

8h ago

1:53
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond

The city of Toronto has backtracked on some controversial rules for a west-end ball diamond. Why the rules went into place and the community's response.

18h ago

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.
More Videos