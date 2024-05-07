London Drugs reopens all stores across Western Canada after cybersecurity shutdown

The London Drugs Kerrisdale location is seen closed on Monday, April. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 7, 2024 8:42 pm.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 8:56 pm.

RICHMOND, B.C. — London Drugs says it has reopened all its stores across Western Canada after a cybersecurity breach forced the retailer to close last month. 

The Richmond, B.C.-based retailer and pharmacy chain operates 79 stores across Western Canada.

It said in a news release Monday that it had begun reopening its stores and was working with independent cybersecurity experts to securely bring its systems back online after the breach was discovered on April 28.

The company said there is no evidence that any consumer databases were compromised during the breach, including those involving pharmacy patients and LDExtra members.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the London Drugs website says pharmacy staff are available at all locations to answer customer questions and address urgent needs.

The company says its phone lines are open, but people are also welcome to bring their previous prescription bottles to their local pharmacy during regular business hours. 

It said Monday its pharmacies were not yet able to fill new prescriptions due to “connectivity issues.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man injured in shooting at track meet in Brampton park
1 man injured in shooting at track meet in Brampton park

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Chinguacousy Park during a track meet in Brampton Tuesday afternoon. Peel police were called to the park just before 2:30 p.m. The shooting...

40m ago

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

7h ago

Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains
Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains

As of May 7, there were 11 slow-speed zones on TTC Lines 1 and 2. Most are set to be fixed in May, but two could last until early June.

3h ago

'The glass shakes': Fort York residents say it's the wrong venue for an electronic music festival
'The glass shakes': Fort York residents say it's the wrong venue for an electronic music festival

Some residents of the Fort York area downtown are asking the City of Toronto to reconsider allowing a large scale electronic music festival to be held on the historic grounds this summer. Citing a number...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 man injured in shooting at track meet in Brampton park
1 man injured in shooting at track meet in Brampton park

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Chinguacousy Park during a track meet in Brampton Tuesday afternoon. Peel police were called to the park just before 2:30 p.m. The shooting...

40m ago

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

7h ago

Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains
Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains

As of May 7, there were 11 slow-speed zones on TTC Lines 1 and 2. Most are set to be fixed in May, but two could last until early June.

3h ago

'The glass shakes': Fort York residents say it's the wrong venue for an electronic music festival
'The glass shakes': Fort York residents say it's the wrong venue for an electronic music festival

Some residents of the Fort York area downtown are asking the City of Toronto to reconsider allowing a large scale electronic music festival to be held on the historic grounds this summer. Citing a number...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries

As Canada Post grapples with substantial losses, it is contemplating a significant revamp in the way Canadians receive their mail. As Tina Yazdani reports, one option on the table: bidding farewell to daily deliveries.

3h ago

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.

7h ago

1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.

12h ago

2:25
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oakwood Village. A man was pronounced dead in hospital, and a woman was also injured when gunfire rang out early Tuesday morning.

12h ago

1:53
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond

The city of Toronto has backtracked on some controversial rules for a west-end ball diamond. Why the rules went into place and the community's response.

23h ago

More Videos