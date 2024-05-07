New York governor regrets saying Black kids in the Bronx don’t know what a computer is

By Anthony Izaguirre, The Associated Press

Posted May 7, 2024 10:34 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 10:42 am.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she regrets making an offhand remark that suggested Black children in the Bronx do not know what the word “computer” means.

Hochul, a Democrat, made the extemporaneous comment Monday while being interviewed at a large business conference in California to discuss expanding economic opportunities in artificial intelligence for low-income communities.

“Right now, we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word computer is. They don’t know, they don’t know these things,” Hochul said while on stage at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

The remark was not addressed during the interview and the governor went on to explain that her goal is to provide avenues for communities of color to access emerging artificial intelligence technologies as a means to address social inequality.

Still, the gaff drew immediate criticism from some political leaders in New York, including state Assemblywoman Amanda Septimo, a Bronx Democrat, who said the remark was “harmful, deeply misinformed, and genuinely appalling.”

In a statement later Monday, Hochul said “I misspoke and I regret it.”

“Of course Black children in the Bronx know what computers are — the problem is that they too often lack access to the technology needed to get on track to high-paying jobs in emerging industries like AI,” Hochul said. “That’s why I’ve been focused on increasing economic opportunity since Day One of my Administration, and will continue that fight to ensure every New Yorker has a shot at a good-paying job.”

New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat who represents the Bronx in the Legislature, came to Hochul’s defense as her remarks began to gain traction online.

“While the governor’s words were inartful and hurtful, I don’t believe that is where her heart is. I firmly believe she wants to see all of our students excel,” Heastie said.

Anthony Izaguirre, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS
Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue...

breaking

0m ago

Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village
Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village

One man is dead, and a woman was injured following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road,...

1h ago

City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs
City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs

It's time to play ball in a west-end park after the City of Toronto removed signage at MacGregor Playground with questionable rules for a baseball diamond. Community and online backlash resulted in...

4h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

17h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS
Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue...

breaking

0m ago

Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village
Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village

One man is dead, and a woman was injured following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road,...

1h ago

City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs
City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs

It's time to play ball in a west-end park after the City of Toronto removed signage at MacGregor Playground with questionable rules for a baseball diamond. Community and online backlash resulted in...

4h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oakwood Village. A man was pronounced dead in hospital, and a woman was also injured when gunfire rang out early Tuesday morning.

2h ago

1:53
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond

The city of Toronto has backtracked on some controversial rules for a west-end ball diamond. Why the rules went into place and the community's response.

12h ago

2:18
Warm, sunny start not going to last the week
Warm, sunny start not going to last the week

The warm and sunny start to the week isn't expected to last to the weekend with rain on the way. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.

19h ago

2:00
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans

Boston Pizza has rolled out with a space for angry Maple Leafs fans to blow off some steam after a disappointing weekend. David Zura takes a look.
More Videos