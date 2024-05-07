Nuvei Corp. reports US$4.8-million loss in first quarter as revenues rise

The Nuvei logo is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nuvei

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 7, 2024 5:48 pm.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 6:12 pm.

MONTREAL — Nuvei Corp. says it lost US$4.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of US$8.3 million a year earlier.

The Montreal-based fintech company says revenues were US$335.1 million, up from US$256.5 million during the same quarter last year. 

Net loss per diluted share was five cents US, compared with seven cents US a year earlier. 

Just over a month earlier, the company said it was going to be taken private by U.S. private equity firm Advent International in a deal valuing the company at about US$6.3 billion. The all-cash transaction values Nuvei’s shares at US$34 each. 

The deal is expected to close in late 2024 or the first quarter of 2025. 

Nuvei went public less than four years ago, in what was the Toronto Stock Exchange’s largest tech IPO ever. 

The privatization deal got the OK from existing Canadian shareholders, Nuvei CEO Philip Fayer, private equity firm Novacap and pension fund CDPQ.

Fayer, who founded Nuvei in 2003, will indirectly own or control about 24 per cent of the equity in the new private company, with Novacap holding 18 per cent and CDPQ owning 12 per cent. 

Fayer will remain as the company’s chair and chief executive. 

Nuvei previously said it will benefit from the significant resources, operational and sector expertise brought by Advent, as well as the capacity for investment.

Advent, founded in 1984, had US$91 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30. The company is focused on business and financial services, health care, industrial, retail, consumer, leisure and technology investments. 

In light of the proposed deal, Advent says that going forward it will suspend earnings conference calls as well as the practice of providing a financial outlook. 

— With files from Tara Deschamps

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NVEI)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

4h ago

1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton
1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton Tuesday afternoon. Peel police were called to the park just before 2:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital...

7m ago

Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains
Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains

As of May 7, there were 11 slow-speed zones on TTC Lines 1 and 2. Most are set to be fixed in May, but two could last until early June.

3m ago

Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother
Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother

Toronto police are trying to track down a man wanted in a parental abduction investigation after he allegedly took his son, aged three, on a flight to Vietnam, but never came back. The man boarded a...

4h ago

