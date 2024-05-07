Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick is Colm Tóibín’s ‘Long Island,’ the sequel to ‘Brooklyn’

This book cover image released by Scribner shows "Long Island" by Colm Tóibín. The novel is Oprah Winfrey’s latest book club pick. (Scribner via AP)

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted May 7, 2024 8:17 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 8:26 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Colm Tóibín’s “Long Island,” the Irish novelist’s follow-up to the prize-winning immigrant tale “Brooklyn,” is Oprah Winfrey’s latest book club pick.

“Long Island,” published Tuesday, continues the story of Eilis Lacey, who left Ireland for New York City in the 1950s and is now trapped in an unhappy marriage to Tony Fiorello, the Italian plumber she met in “Brooklyn.” Set in the 1970s, the new book begins with Eilis facing the devastating news that Tony has made another man’s wife pregnant and that the woman’s husband plans to leave the child with her.

“I had so many mixed emotions reading this novel,” Winfrey said in a statement. “I was captivated. Tóibín builds the story around a woman whose life changes seemingly overnight with the news of her husband’s infidelity. It opens the door to her own secrets, grappling with choices she made long ago, urging her to break free from the silences she built around her life. A wonderful page-turner to start your summer reading.”

“Brooklyn,” published in 2009, was adapted six years later into an Oscar-nominated movie starring Saoirse Ronan.

Tóibín, 68, is a three-time Booker Prize finalist who has received numerous honors, from the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and International Dublin Literary Award for “The Master,” to the Costa Novel Award for “Brooklyn.” His other books include “The Testament of Mary,” “Nora Webster” and “House of Names.”

In a statement Tuesday, Tóibín echoed the responses of previous writers who have been called unexpectedly by Winfrey and told she had chosen one of their books.

“The voice at the other end of the phone was quiet, but also authoritative,” Tóibín said. “She said: ‘This is Oprah Winfrey.’ Somehow, it was clear that this was not a joke, not a hoax. I was tempted to say: ‘How are you?’ But I think I spluttered a bit instead. Eventually, I managed to say that I deeply admire the way in which she connects books to readers. And then I added, as though it was an afterthought, that I was so delighted that she had chosen mine.”

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS
Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue...

breaking

13m ago

Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village
Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village

One man is dead, and a woman was injured following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road,...

updated

12m ago

City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs
City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs

It's time to play ball in a west-end park after the City of Toronto removed signage at MacGregor Playground with questionable rules for a baseball diamond. Community and online backlash resulted in...

3h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

16h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS
Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue...

breaking

13m ago

Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village
Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village

One man is dead, and a woman was injured following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road,...

updated

12m ago

City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs
City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs

It's time to play ball in a west-end park after the City of Toronto removed signage at MacGregor Playground with questionable rules for a baseball diamond. Community and online backlash resulted in...

3h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond

The city of Toronto has backtracked on some controversial rules for a west-end ball diamond. Why the rules went into place and the community's response.

11h ago

2:18
Warm, sunny start not going to last the week
Warm, sunny start not going to last the week

The warm and sunny start to the week isn't expected to last to the weekend with rain on the way. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.

18h ago

2:00
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans

Boston Pizza has rolled out with a space for angry Maple Leafs fans to blow off some steam after a disappointing weekend. David Zura takes a look.
2:50
Israel shuts down Al Jazeera as fighting continues in Rafah
Israel shuts down Al Jazeera as fighting continues in Rafah

Netanyahu closes Al Jazeera's offices, confiscating their equipment as Gaza ceasefire talks reach a crucial stage.
More Videos