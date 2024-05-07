Pakistan’s military says recent suicide attack that killed 5 Chinese was planned in Afghanistan

By Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press

Posted May 7, 2024 8:19 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 8:26 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military on Tuesday said a suicide bombing that killed five Chinese engineers and a Pakistani driver in March was planned in neighboring Afghanistan and that the bomber was an Afghan citizen.

At a news conference, army spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmad Sharif said four men behind the March 26 attack in Bisham, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, had been been arrested.

Sharif said the attack that killed the Chinese engineers, who were working on Pakistan’s biggest Dasu Dam, was an attempt to harm friendship between Pakistan and China. Thousands of Chinese are working on projects relating to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Sharif also said Pakistani Taliban who have sanctuaries in Afghanistan were behind a surge in attacks inside Pakistan since January in which 62 security forces were killed around the country.

He said the Afghan Taliban had failed to honor promises they made to the international community before coming to power, vowing no one would be allowed to use Afghan soil for attacks against any country.

There was no immediate comment from the Afghan Taliban government, which has previously denied such allegations.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, is a separate group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

Sharif said Pakistan had solid evidence about TTP involvement in violence in the country.

Sharif also vowed that no foreigner living in Pakistan without valid documents would be allowed to stay, and 563,639 Afghans living illegally had gone back to Afghanistan since last year, when Islamabad launched a crackdown on illegal migrants.

He said Pakistan’s military had completed 98% of a fence being constructed along the border with Afghanistan. He said 91% of a fence along the Iranian border had also been completed to check illegal movement, curb smuggling and prevent cross-border militant attacks.

Afghanistan has never recognized the porous border that runs through the heartland of the Pashtun, Afghanistan’s largest ethnic group.

The army spokesman also dismissed media reports about the possibility of any deal or talks with the country’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan or his party. Khan is serving multiple prison sentences on charges of corruption, revealing official secrets and marriage law violations.

Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS
Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue...

breaking

13m ago

Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village
Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village

One man is dead, and a woman was injured following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road,...

updated

12m ago

City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs
City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs

It's time to play ball in a west-end park after the City of Toronto removed signage at MacGregor Playground with questionable rules for a baseball diamond. Community and online backlash resulted in...

3h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

16h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS
Police investigating shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path home, rapper not injured: TPS

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue...

breaking

13m ago

Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village
Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village

One man is dead, and a woman was injured following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road,...

updated

12m ago

City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs
City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs

It's time to play ball in a west-end park after the City of Toronto removed signage at MacGregor Playground with questionable rules for a baseball diamond. Community and online backlash resulted in...

3h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond

The city of Toronto has backtracked on some controversial rules for a west-end ball diamond. Why the rules went into place and the community's response.

11h ago

2:18
Warm, sunny start not going to last the week
Warm, sunny start not going to last the week

The warm and sunny start to the week isn't expected to last to the weekend with rain on the way. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.

18h ago

2:00
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans

Boston Pizza has rolled out with a space for angry Maple Leafs fans to blow off some steam after a disappointing weekend. David Zura takes a look.
2:50
Israel shuts down Al Jazeera as fighting continues in Rafah
Israel shuts down Al Jazeera as fighting continues in Rafah

Netanyahu closes Al Jazeera's offices, confiscating their equipment as Gaza ceasefire talks reach a crucial stage.
More Videos