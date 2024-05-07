San Jose Sharks win 2024 NHL Draft Lottery

San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) is congratulated for a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, April 13, 2024.
San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) is congratulated for a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, April 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted May 7, 2024 7:33 pm.

The San Jose Sharks have won the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery.

As the last-place team, the Sharks had the best odds for winning the lottery and getting the top pick on Tuesday.

Forward Macklin Celebrini of Boston University is the projected top pick. His father, Rick Celebrini, works just down the highway from San Jose as director of sports medicine and performance for the San Francisco-based Golden State Warriors.

It marks the first time in franchise history the Sharks will have the No. 1 overall pick.

San Jose had an 18.5% chance to win the lottery, and a 25.5% chance to pick first.

Last season, the Chicago Blackhawks jumped over two teams in order to snag the first-overall pick, which they used to select Connor Bedard. This year, the Blackhawks got the second pick.

This season, no teams moved up in the lottery for the first time since 2010.

The NHL Draft order will be as follows.

1. San Jose Sharks
2. Chicago Blackhawks
3. Anaheim Ducks
4. Columbus Blue Jackets
5. Montreal Canadiens
6. Utah
7. Ottawa Senators
8. Seattle Kraken
9. Calgary Flames
10. New Jersey Devils
11. Buffalo Sabres
12. Philadelphia Flyers
13. Minnesota Wild
14. San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh)
15. Detroit Red Wings
16. St. Louis Blues
17. Washington Capitals
18. New York Islanders
19. Vegas Golden Knights
20. Chicago Blackhawks (via Tampa Bay)
21. Los Angeles Kings
22. Nashville Predators
23. Toronto Maple Leafs
24. Montreal Canadiens (via Winnipeg)

Picks 25 to 32 will be determined following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

The 2024 NHL Draft is scheduled to take place from June 28–29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas and can be viewed on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

