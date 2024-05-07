Semi-automatic gun ban nixed in Colorado’s Democratic-controlled statehouse after historic progress

FILE - The Colorado state Capitol in Denver is pictured, Jan. 9, 2023. Colorado’s Democratic-controlled Legislature has nixed a sweeping bill Tuesday, May 7, 2024, to ban the sale and transfer of semi-automatic firearms. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jesse Bedayn, The Associated Press

Posted May 7, 2024 5:54 pm.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 6:27 pm.

DENVER (AP) — A bill to ban the sale and transfer of semi-automatic firearms was nixed in Colorado’s Democratic-controlled Legislature on Tuesday as lawmakers pressed forward with a slew of other gun control bills on the 25th anniversary year of the Columbine High School massacre.

The western state has a deep history with firearms that is pockmarked by some of the most high-profile mass shootings nationwide. Both factors loom large over gun control debates in the Legislature, complicating attempts at such bans that nine other Democratic-controlled states have in place, including California and New York.

The Colorado House passed the ban in a historic first, after roughly the same proposal was swiftly nixed last year. But some Senate Democrats are wary of the efficacy and breadth of the ban, which prohibits the sale, transfer and manufacture of semiautomatic firearms.

Colorado’s blue shift is evident in part by a number of successful gun control measures passed last year, including raising the buying age for a gun from 18 to 21. Some half-dozen proposals are nearing passage this year, including a bill to put a measure on the November 2024 ballot to tax sales of guns and ammunition.

The state’s purple roots have frustrated attempts at a broader ban.

In the face of Senate Democrats’ opposition, one of the bill’s sponsors asked that the legislation be put to rest at a brief and sparsely attended committee hearing Tuesday.

“After thoughtful conversations with my Senate colleagues, I decided that more conversations need to take place outside of the pressure cooker of the Capitol,” sponsor Democratic state Sen. Julie Gonzales said.

Gonzales said she’ll continue discussions with gun violence victims, responsible gun owners and advocates “committed to doing the work necessary to save lives — and an assault weapons ban will do just that.”

On that committee sat Democratic state Sen. Tom Sullivan, who would have been a “no” vote, along with Republican lawmakers who have decried the bill as an encroachment on Second Amendment rights.

Sullivan’s son, Alex, was one of 12 killed in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting at a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises.” The tragedy catapulted Sullivan into activism around gun control and then public office, where he has spearheaded many bills on the issue.

Sullivan said the weapons that the bill seeks to curtail are involved in only a small fraction of gun deaths and injuries. Those firearms include a long list of semi-automatic rifles, along with some pistols and shotguns, with certain characteristics, such as a threaded barrel or detachable stock.

Their prohibition wouldn’t make much of a dent in gun violence, Sullivan argued, and the proposal takes up immense political oxygen in the state capitol — energizing the opposition and detracting from more effective and less controversial gun control measures.

“The narrative is all wrong,” Sullivan said. “That’s what they want you to believe, that it’s assault weapons and schools. It’s not. … It’s suicides and it’s domestic violence.”

The proposal is expected to be revived next year.

Meanwhile, other bills nearing the governor’s desk include a proposal to give Colorado’s Bureau of Investigations more power to investigate gun sales that are already illegal. Another would require more rigorous safety training for someone seeking a concealed carry permit. And one would require firearm dealers to be permitted by the state, not just the federal government, giving regulators greater power to enforce state law.

Jesse Bedayn, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

4h ago

1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton
1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton Tuesday afternoon. Peel police were called to the park just before 2:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital...

12m ago

Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains
Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains

As of May 7, there were 11 slow-speed zones on TTC Lines 1 and 2. Most are set to be fixed in May, but two could last until early June.

7m ago

Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother
Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother

Toronto police are trying to track down a man wanted in a parental abduction investigation after he allegedly took his son, aged three, on a flight to Vietnam, but never came back. The man boarded a...

4h ago

Top Stories

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

4h ago

1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton
1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton Tuesday afternoon. Peel police were called to the park just before 2:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital...

12m ago

Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains
Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains

As of May 7, there were 11 slow-speed zones on TTC Lines 1 and 2. Most are set to be fixed in May, but two could last until early June.

7m ago

Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother
Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother

Toronto police are trying to track down a man wanted in a parental abduction investigation after he allegedly took his son, aged three, on a flight to Vietnam, but never came back. The man boarded a...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.

4h ago

1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.

8h ago

2:25
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oakwood Village. A man was pronounced dead in hospital, and a woman was also injured when gunfire rang out early Tuesday morning.

9h ago

1:53
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond

The city of Toronto has backtracked on some controversial rules for a west-end ball diamond. Why the rules went into place and the community's response.

20h ago

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.
More Videos