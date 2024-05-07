Shooting near Drake’s Toronto’s home sends one to hospital, police look for suspect

There is a large police presence outside Drake’s Toronto mansion, local news outlets are reporting, following an overnight shooting in the area.

Police tape and cruisers have blocked off an area outside the star’s home in the affluent Bridle Path neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

Officials have not confirmed any connection between Drake and the shooting, or whether he was home at the time.

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to reports of a shooting near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue. Police say one man was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

A suspect fled in a vehicle, police said, but offered no description of either the suspect or vehicle.

The police presence outside the home comes amid a rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The lyrical back-and-forth hit a fever pitch in the last week with both artists releasing multiple tracks including unsubstantiated allegations directed at each other.

There is no indication the feud is connected to the shooting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press