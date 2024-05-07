Stock market today: Asian shares mostly higher, though China benchmarks falter

A person walks in the rain near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Posted May 7, 2024 2:31 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 2:42 am.

Asian markets forged higher Tuesday after another day of gains on Wall Street, although Hong Kong’s benchmark faltered.

U.S. futures were nearly flat and oil prices edged higher.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225, reopening after a national holiday, jumped 1.6% to 38,835.10. Gains were led by semiconductor companies like Tokyo Electron, which closed 4.8% higher, and Advantest, which picked up 2.2%.

The Kospi in South Korea surged 2.1% to 2,731.83, helped by big tech companies like Samsung Electronics, which racked up a 4.5% gain, and smaller rival SK Hynix, which added 3.7%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.5% to 18,470.90. But the Shanghai Composite index recovered from early losses, gaining 0.3% to 3,148.56.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.3% to 7,781.70 after the central bank decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.35%.

While the Reserve Bank of Australia has likely set the bar high for any rate hikes, it “will probably need to see several more months of soft data before it is confident that it can loosen policy settings. All told, rate cuts will likely take longer to materialize than most are anticipating,” Abhijit Surya of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

Taiwan’s Taiex was up 0.6%, while India’s Sensex gave up 0.7% as the country began the third phase of its weeks’ long national elections process.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 1% to 5,180.74. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5% to 38,852.27, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.2% to 16,349.25.

Tech stocks were at the forefront, with familiar ringleaders Nvidia and Super Micro Computer again pulling the market higher. They’ve had a couple hiccups recently, but a frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology has Nvidia up 86.1% for the year so far after Monday’s 3.8% gain. Super Micro is up 192.1% after its gain of 6.1%.

Berkshire Hathaway added 1% after Warren Buffett’s company reported its latest quarterly results over the weekend.

It helped to offset a 9.7% slide for Spirit Airlines, which reported a slightly worse loss than expected. The carrier said it’s facing increased competition in many of its markets, particularly between the United States and Latin America.

Apple slipped 0.9% after Berkshire Hathaway revealed it had pared its stake in the tech giant.

The U.S. stock market has been swinging since setting a record at the end of March. It sunk for weeks on fears that stubbornly high inflation would prevent or at least delay the Federal Reserve from delivering the cuts to interest rates that Wall Street craves.

But markets found a burst of optimism at the end of last week following a cooler-than-expected jobs report. It suggested the U.S. economy could nail the tightrope walk of staying strong enough to avoid a bad recession, but not so firm that it puts too much upward pressure on inflation.

Traders are betting on a nearly 89% chance that the Fed will cut its main interest rate at least once before the end of the year, according to data from CME Group. That’s up from from an 81.6% probability seen a week earlier. Lower rates would help ease the pressure on the economy and financial system.

Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle said he still expects two cuts to rates this year, in July and November, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell “pushed back strongly against the possibility of further rate hikes” at his press conference last week.

This week is relatively quiet. The bulk of companies in the S&P 500 have already reported their earnings for the first three months of the year, with more than three-quarters topping profit expectations, according to FactSet.

But several more big names are still on the way, including The Walt Disney Co. and Uber Technologies.

Corporate profit reports have been better than expected not just in the United States but also in Europe and Japan, according to strategists at Deutsche Bank. Global earnings growth is on track for a second straight quarter of growth following four consecutive declines.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil added 24 cents to $78.72 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 37 cents on Monday.

Brent crude, the international standard, was also up 24 cents at $83.57 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 154.49 Japanese yen from 153.90 yen. The euro was nearly unchanged at $1.0769.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

14h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

10h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

15h ago

Toronto chooses to face Minnesota in first round of PWHL playoffs
Toronto chooses to face Minnesota in first round of PWHL playoffs

PWHL Toronto will take on Minnesota in the first round of the playoffs, the team announced Monday. As the No. 1 seed ahead of the league's first-ever post-season, Toronto earned the right to select...

6h ago

Top Stories

'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall
'Never give up': A man's journey from homeless shelter to Carnegie Hall

Elijah Stevens is one man who has refused to take no for an answer throughout life, and he's faced his fair share of rejection. Growing up in Freeport, Grand Bahama, his family struggled financially,...

14h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

10h ago

Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says
Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen's Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen's Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber. In defiance,...

15h ago

Toronto chooses to face Minnesota in first round of PWHL playoffs
Toronto chooses to face Minnesota in first round of PWHL playoffs

PWHL Toronto will take on Minnesota in the first round of the playoffs, the team announced Monday. As the No. 1 seed ahead of the league's first-ever post-season, Toronto earned the right to select...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Warm, sunny start not going to last the week
Warm, sunny start not going to last the week

The warm and sunny start to the week isn't expected to last to the weekend with rain on the way. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

7h ago

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.

12h ago

2:00
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans

Boston Pizza has rolled out with a space for angry Maple Leafs fans to blow off some steam after a disappointing weekend. David Zura takes a look.
1:55
Cooler weather by late week
Cooler weather by late week

Temperatures will rise to the low 20's to begin the week but will fall back around 15 degrees in the GTA late in the week.
3:21
Outdoor exhibition in Toronto marking Red Dress Day
Outdoor exhibition in Toronto marking Red Dress Day

An outdoor exhibition was held in Toronto calling for action on the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos