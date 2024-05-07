City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs

It’s time to play ball in a west-end park after the City of Toronto removed signage at MacGregor Playground with questionable rules for a baseball diamond.

Community and online backlash resulted in the city’s decision to take down the now-controversial signage on a fence at the baseball diamond near Bloor Street West and Landsdowne Avenue, which listed a set of rules.

Among them, parkgoers and aspiring baseball players could not use hardballs or aluminum bats or even compete at a high level. The sign also mentioned that home runs were not allowed, pitchers could only throw underhand, and balls must remain in the park area.

Community members and some on social media cried foul over a city sign at MacGregor Playground. Photo: X.

Enigma Lofts on St. Helens Avenue was built in 2018. It is directly beside the small baseball diamond, and its balconies face the playground. Protective netting is in place behind the outfield fence, but some in the area say it’s not good enough.

One resident says he had heard of many complaints after moving in.

“Balls were breaking windows and stuff,” he said. “Even the net is there, it’s probably not tall enough. I understand that they had to put up some rules.”

City makes changes to signage

A city spokesperson tells CityNews officials that the no-home-run rule is now unnecessary, given the presence of protective netting.

“Unfortunately, the signage installed in 2019 stated no home runs were permitted. However, with the new changes at MacGregor [Playground], we understand there is a redundancy around that rule listed on the existing sign,” the statement reads. “These changes include netting, planting additional trees and reviewing the types of permits issued at the diamond.”

This is the result of whinny people living in the vicinity of this ball diamond. They all got together and demanded their councilor make these changes. The bat ping was too loud, hard balls are dangerous, competitive games are rowdy. City Councilors cave quite easy to this. pic.twitter.com/ibWQZ6cMU5 — Ryan Gerritsen???????????????? (@ryangerritsen) May 6, 2024

Among the set of rules bewildering some was the one prohibiting competitive play at the baseball diamond.

“It’s like, don’t play your best,” one woman said. “You didn’t do your research. We shouldn’t be penalized because you didn’t do your research.”

CityNews also spoke to Jasmeet Raina, the Canadian comedian and star of Late Bloomer, known as Jus Reign, who lives in the area.

“Throw the ball half as fast. Hit it half as fast? Look, let the kids be kids,” said Raina. “They’re just playing as kids do. You were a kid once, too. Didn’t you play?”

The city said new signage is being installed, and while home runs will no longer be banned, balls must remain within the park enclosure.