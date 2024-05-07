Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March. Nick Westoll reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted May 7, 2024 5:57 pm.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 6:20 pm.

After a wave of slow-speed zone orders across the TTC subway network earlier this year, some riders are questioning another round of restrictions that force trains to crawl in certain sections.

TTCriders, an advocacy group for TTC passengers, posted a message on X with a map of the subway network showing areas with current slow-speed zone restrictions asking why trains are once again being slowed.

The post was also shared on Reddit and on both social media platforms users expressed their frustrations with the latest slow-speed zone orders.

There were nine sections of Line 1 and two sections of Line 2 affected by speed restrictions as of Tuesday, according to the TTC’s website. However, on the website, there aren’t details explaining why the orders are in place or when the restrictions could be lifted.

Earlier in the year an audit of the track beds found several areas needed rectifying to get back to specifications. All of the issues identified were supposed to be fixed by the end of March.

“We’d like to know from the TTC why there are slow zones in some of the same places we saw earlier this year?” Shelagh Pizey-Allen, the executive director of TTCriders, told CityNews.

“We understand that slow zones are needed to keep the system safe and to do repairs, but we want to know why repairs are needed in some of the same places.”

“It’s like, ‘Wait a minute, what does this mean about the repairs that were done and the condition of the tracks?'”

Examples of areas where there are repeated slow-speed zones include between Rosedale and Bloor stations, and between Union and King stations.

CityNews contacted TTC staff to ask about the issue and the current slow-speed zones. A spokesperson confirmed there are new issues in the repeat areas and there wasn’t a continuation of what was found in January. They added many of the zones are shorter rail segments and close to stations.

TTC staff provided a breakdown of the areas they’re currently working on. Here are the current projected completion dates for the affected subway sections where there are slow-speed zones:

  • Wilson to Sheppard West northbound (no reason listed): May 18
  • Wilson to Yorkdale southbound (no reason listed): May 18
  • Yorkdale to Lawrence West southbound (no reason listed): May 18
  • Lawrence to York Mills (track rehabilitation): June 8
  • Davisville to Eglinton both directions (track geometry issues): May 12
  • Bloor to Rosedale northbound (rail tie replacement): June 8
  • Coxwell to Woodbine eastbound (no reason listed): May 13
  • King to Union southbound (track geometry issues): May 20
  • St. George to Museum southbound (rail replacement): May 7
  • St. Clair West to Eglinton West northbound (re-insulation): “No target date for removal”
  • St. Clair West to Dupont southbound (re-insulation): “No target date for removal”
  • Keele to Dundas West eastbound (no reason listed): No date provided

Top Stories

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

4h ago

1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton
1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton Tuesday afternoon. Peel police were called to the park just before 2:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital...

10m ago

Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother
Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother

Toronto police are trying to track down a man wanted in a parental abduction investigation after he allegedly took his son, aged three, on a flight to Vietnam, but never came back. The man boarded a...

4h ago

Truck driver charged after fatal collision with E-bike rider
Truck driver charged after fatal collision with E-bike rider

Toronto police have charged the driver of a flatbed truck after a fatal collision with an E-bike rider last week. Emergency crews were called to the Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue area on Tuesday, April...

1h ago

