US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

2. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Random House Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The New Menopause by Mary Claire Haver, MD, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

6. Power Moves by Sarah Jakes Roberts, narrated by Sarah Roberts (Thomas Nelson)

7. The Algebra of Wealth by Scott Galloway, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. ADHD Is Awesome by Penn Holderness, Kim Holderness and Edward Hallowell – foreword, narrated by Penn Holderness, Kim Holderness, Nathan Rosborough, Ann Marie Taepke, Tyrrell Harrell and Lola Holderness (Harper Horizon)

10. For Love of Country by Tulsi Gabbard, narrated by the author (Oasis Audio)

Fiction

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

3. Funny Story by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

4. The Accidental Dating Experiment by Lauren Blakely, performed by Andi Arndt and Jacob Morgan (Audible Originals)

5. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

6. George Orwell’s 1984 by George Orwell and Joe White – adaptation, performed by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, Tom Hardy, Chukwudi Iwuji, Romesh Ranganathan, Natasia Demetriou, Francesca Mills, Alex Lawther and Katie Leung (Audible Original)

7. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Amanda Leigh Cobb (Recorded Books)

8. A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Stina Nielsen (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Amanda Leigh Cobb (Recorded Books)

10. Tress of the Emerald Sea by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Michael Kramer (Dragonsteel)

