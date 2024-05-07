US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted May 7, 2024 2:51 pm.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 2:56 pm.

Nonfiction

1. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

2. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Random House Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The New Menopause by Mary Claire Haver, MD, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

6. Power Moves by Sarah Jakes Roberts, narrated by Sarah Roberts (Thomas Nelson)

7. The Algebra of Wealth by Scott Galloway, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. ADHD Is Awesome by Penn Holderness, Kim Holderness and Edward Hallowell – foreword, narrated by Penn Holderness, Kim Holderness, Nathan Rosborough, Ann Marie Taepke, Tyrrell Harrell and Lola Holderness (Harper Horizon)

10. For Love of Country by Tulsi Gabbard, narrated by the author (Oasis Audio)

Fiction

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

3. Funny Story by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

4. The Accidental Dating Experiment by Lauren Blakely, performed by Andi Arndt and Jacob Morgan (Audible Originals)

5. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

6. George Orwell’s 1984 by George Orwell and Joe White – adaptation, performed by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, Tom Hardy, Chukwudi Iwuji, Romesh Ranganathan, Natasia Demetriou, Francesca Mills, Alex Lawther and Katie Leung (Audible Original)

7. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Amanda Leigh Cobb (Recorded Books)

8. A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Stina Nielsen (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Amanda Leigh Cobb (Recorded Books)

10. Tress of the Emerald Sea by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Michael Kramer (Dragonsteel)

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

1h ago

Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother
Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother

Toronto police are trying to track down a man wanted in a parental abduction investigation after he allegedly took his son, aged three, on a flight to Vietnam, but never came back. The man boarded a...

1h ago

CFL's Chad Kelly suspended at least 9 games after investigation into ex-coach's lawsuit
CFL's Chad Kelly suspended at least 9 games after investigation into ex-coach's lawsuit

The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games Tuesday following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength and conditioning coach against...

12m ago

Man dies after being trapped under steamroller in Whitby
Man dies after being trapped under steamroller in Whitby

A man died after being trapped under a streamroller at an industrial site in Whitby, police say. Durham Regional Police Service officers and paramedics responded to the area of Hopkins Street and Consumers...

1h ago

Top Stories

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

1h ago

Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother
Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother

Toronto police are trying to track down a man wanted in a parental abduction investigation after he allegedly took his son, aged three, on a flight to Vietnam, but never came back. The man boarded a...

1h ago

CFL's Chad Kelly suspended at least 9 games after investigation into ex-coach's lawsuit
CFL's Chad Kelly suspended at least 9 games after investigation into ex-coach's lawsuit

The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games Tuesday following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength and conditioning coach against...

12m ago

Man dies after being trapped under steamroller in Whitby
Man dies after being trapped under steamroller in Whitby

A man died after being trapped under a streamroller at an industrial site in Whitby, police say. Durham Regional Police Service officers and paramedics responded to the area of Hopkins Street and Consumers...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.

1h ago

1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.

5h ago

2:25
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oakwood Village. A man was pronounced dead in hospital, and a woman was also injured when gunfire rang out early Tuesday morning.

6h ago

1:53
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond

The city of Toronto has backtracked on some controversial rules for a west-end ball diamond. Why the rules went into place and the community's response.

17h ago

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.
More Videos