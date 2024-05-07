York police officer charged with sexual assault

A York Regional Police officer has been charged with sexual assault after an investigation by the professional standards bureau.

The investigation began in March 2024 when York police investigators learned of allegations against the officer.

Det. Andrew Burford was suspended with pay starting on March 4.

He has now been charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

No further information will be released to protect the alleged victims.

Burford has been with York police since 2004.