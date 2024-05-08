Air Canada ranks near bottom on customer satisfaction: survey

A new survey says Air Canada ranked below most other major North American airlines on customer satisfaction. People walk through Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2024 10:32 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 11:09 am.

A new survey says Air Canada ranked below most other major North American airlines on customer satisfaction.

The poll by consumer analytics firm J.D. Power found that the country’s largest carrier placed last in both business class and premium economy.

In economy class, Air Canada placed ninth out of 11 peers, beating Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines.

WestJet sat a little closer to the middle of the pack, coming in fifth out of seven for premium economy and seventh of 11 for economy.

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines notched the highest scores, with the head of J.D. Power’s travel division saying both companies had invested heavily in staff training and recruitment.

The firm’s online survey, which looks at factors ranging from on-board service to ticket prices, polled 9,582 customers between March 2023 and March 2024.

