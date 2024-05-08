An AP photographer covers the migrant crisis at the border with sensitivity and compassion

Migrants reach through a border wall for clothing handed out by volunteers as they wait between two border walls to apply for asylum Friday, May 12, 2023, in San Diego. Hundreds of migrants remain waiting between the two walls, many for days. The image was part of a series by Associated Press photographers Ivan Valencia, Eduardo Verdugo, Felix Marquez, Marco Ugarte Fernando Llano, Eric Gay, Gregory Bull and Christian Chavez that won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Associated Press

By Gregory Bull, The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2024 4:45 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 4:57 pm.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gregory Bull began covering the U.S.-Mexico border in 1994 as a newspaper photographer at the Brownsville Herald in Texas. Since then, he has covered the border from both sides for The Associated Press, based in Mexico and later along the California side in San Diego. On Monday, together with staff photographers Eric Gay, Fernando Llano, Marco Ugarte and Eduardo Verdugo, and longtime AP freelance photographers Christian Chavez, Felix Marquez and Ivan Valencia, Bull won the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for images that captured the harrowing global migration crisis through the Americas, a growing calamity not often covered at the human level. The photographers showed every step of the migrants’ journey, with Bull focusing on the border. Here’s what he had to say about creating this extraordinary image.

Why this photo

As the public health order that allowed the United States to quickly turn away migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border enacted during the Covid-19 pandemic ( Title 42 ) expired in 2023, many people seeking asylum were caught in between two border walls separating Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego. Hundreds of people waited anxiously, unsure of how long they would be living in this area — not quite in the United States but no longer in Mexico. Many spent all they had to get to this point in their journey. They had no way of knowing how much longer they needed to hold out.

This picture was taken after a person who had heard about the people stuck in limbo drove to the area with blankets and other items to donate. As she passed out items, word spread, and she became overwhelmed by people – and lacked enough items to give. Arms were thrust through the bars that make up the final border wall, as people started to realize there was not enough for everybody.

People frantically but politely continued to plead for supplies. My hope, at the moment I shot this, was that maybe it might convey that sense of frantic disorder and urgency that we were seeing all along the border.

How I made this photo

There is no real secret recipe for this kind of photo. It takes some patience, and an interconnectedness with the people on both sides of the border. I think pictures such as this one often look like the photographer aggressively pushed their way forward. But it’s more about connecting with people, biding your time, achieving a level of trust to where you can kind of disappear, hide in plain sight and wait for those elements you need to convey that feeling of urgency. Technically, you just need to have enough depth of field and a wide enough angle of view to allow for a larger “stage.”

Why this photo works

The border wall bars provide a dependable vertical pattern, so it was kind of a matter of looking for diagonals to break up that pattern. I had similar frames before, but I feel like the woman’s hand at right was what finally started to bring this picture together. But, design elements aside, I think this picture mostly works because of the look of despair on the face of the woman in the center. For me, her face sort of embodied the overall emotion most people were grappling with.

For more extraordinary AP photography, click here.

Gregory Bull, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

1h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

5h ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

6h ago

