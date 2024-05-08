ATCO subsidiary to build new Alta. pipeline to supply gas to petrochemical project

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at the Dow Chemical announcement, that will finalized plans to construct the world's first net-zero carbon emissions ethylene and derivatives complex, in Fort Saskatchewan Alberta, on Wednesday November 29, 2023. Canadian Utilities Ltd., a subsidiary of Calgary-based holding company ATCO Ltd., says it plans to build a new natural gas pipeline in Alberta to supply a massive net-zero petrochemical project being built northeast of Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2024 12:00 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 12:35 pm.

Canadian Utilities Ltd., a subsidiary of Calgary-based holding company ATCO Ltd., says it plans to build a new natural gas pipeline in Alberta to supply a massive net-zero petrochemical project being built northeast of Edmonton.

Canadian Utilities says it plans to spend more than $2 billion on the new pipeline, which will be the largest-ever energy infrastructure project by an ATCO Energy Systems company.

Canadian Utilities says the pipeline will supply natural gas to Dow Chemicals’ $9-billion Path2Zero facility, which is being built near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. and is billed as the world’s first net-zero-emissions integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives site.

The company says the new pipeline will be around 200 kilometres long and will run from the hamlet of Peers in west-central Alberta to the northeast Edmonton area.

The new pipeline will be called Yellowhead Mainline and is expected to have the capacity to deliver one billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

Canadian Utilities says construction on the new pipeline is expected to begin in 2026, and the pipeline should be operational in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

52m ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

1h ago

U of T pro-Palestinian encampment will remain until university divests from Israeli government: protestors
U of T pro-Palestinian encampment will remain until university divests from Israeli government: protestors

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto say they will remain at the encampment set up at King's College Circle on campus until the university divests from the Israeli government amid the...

26m ago

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

52m ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

1h ago

U of T pro-Palestinian encampment will remain until university divests from Israeli government: protestors
U of T pro-Palestinian encampment will remain until university divests from Israeli government: protestors

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto say they will remain at the encampment set up at King's College Circle on campus until the university divests from the Israeli government amid the...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'

Toronto police are searching for suspects in a double shooting that left one man dead. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the victim and the investigation.

18h ago

2:41
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries

As Canada Post grapples with substantial losses, it is contemplating a significant revamp in the way Canadians receive their mail. As Tina Yazdani reports, one option on the table: bidding farewell to daily deliveries.

14h ago

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.

22h ago

1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.
2:25
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oakwood Village. A man was pronounced dead in hospital, and a woman was also injured when gunfire rang out early Tuesday morning.
More Videos