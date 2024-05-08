BetterHelp customers begin receiving refund notices from $7.8M data privacy settlement, FTC says

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building is seen, Jan. 28, 2015, in Washington. Many current and former BetterHelp customers have begun receiving refund eligibility notices spanning from a $7.8 million settlement reached with the online therapy provider last year over allegations that it shared sensitive health data with advertisers. In 2023, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission charged California-based BetterHelp with disclosing consumer data it had promised to keep private — including information about mental health challenges — with companies like Facebook and Snapchat for advertising purposes. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2024 10:34 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 11:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Many current and former BetterHelp customers have begun receiving refund eligibility notices spanning from a $7.8 million settlement reached with the online therapy provider last year over allegations that it shared sensitive health data with advertisers.

In 2023, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission charged California-based BetterHelp with disclosing consumer data it had promised to keep private — including information about mental health challenges — with companies like Facebook and Snapchat for advertising purposes. User emails and IP addresses were also shared in this way, the FTC said.

BetterHelp agreed to settle the FTC’s allegations in March 2023. Now, payments will be making their way to impacted consumers. Some 800,000 people began receiving notices on Monday saying they are eligible for refunds, the FTC announced this week.

The amount of the settlement payments will be split evenly, an agency spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press, divving out to just under $10 for each recipient.

According to the FTC, payments will go to those who signed up and paid for services from a BetterHelp website — which also covers offerings on platforms including MyTherapist, Faithful Counseling and Price Counseling — between August 2017 and December 2020.

Eligible consumers should receive emails from Ankura Consulting Group, an independent redress administrator, about their payment options. For those who do not take any action, the default payment will come via PayPal at their email address — but consumers can opt into different methods, such as Zelle or a paper check, through June 10, the FTC said.

The AP reached out to BetterHelp for comment Wednesday. At the time of last year’s agreement, the company said the settlement was not an admission of wrongdoing and that the behavior for which it was sanctioned is standard for the industry.

Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, however, maintained that BetterHelp betrayed consumers’ most personal health information for profit.

“When a person struggling with mental health issues reaches out for help, they do so in a moment of vulnerability and with an expectation that professional counseling services will protect their privacy,” Levine said in a March 2023 statement.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4m ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

5m ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

43m ago

Man on release order for gun offences arrested with loaded gun during auto theft probe: York police
Man on release order for gun offences arrested with loaded gun during auto theft probe: York police

York Regional Police investigators say a man who was out on a release order for firearm and drug offences was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly in possession of guns and drugs. The arrest at a gas...

10m ago

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4m ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

5m ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

43m ago

Man on release order for gun offences arrested with loaded gun during auto theft probe: York police
Man on release order for gun offences arrested with loaded gun during auto theft probe: York police

York Regional Police investigators say a man who was out on a release order for firearm and drug offences was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly in possession of guns and drugs. The arrest at a gas...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'

Toronto police are searching for suspects in a double shooting that left one man dead. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the victim and the investigation.

16h ago

2:41
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries

As Canada Post grapples with substantial losses, it is contemplating a significant revamp in the way Canadians receive their mail. As Tina Yazdani reports, one option on the table: bidding farewell to daily deliveries.

12h ago

2:41
Fort York residents want electric music festival moved elsewhere
Fort York residents want electric music festival moved elsewhere

Residents in the Fort York area are asking the city to reconsider allowing an electronic music festival to return to the historic grounds after they say it wreaked havoc last year. Dilshad Burman reports.

18h ago

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.

21h ago

1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.
More Videos