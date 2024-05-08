Britain to expel Russian defense attaché in measures against Moscow for ‘dangerous activities’

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2024 9:55 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 9:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — Britain is expelling Russia’s defense attaché after accusing him of being an undeclared military intelligence officer, one of several measures it is taking against Moscow for malicious activities, the government said Wednesday.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said the measures were aimed at what he called the “reckless and dangerous activities of the Russian government across Europe.”

The government said the Russian Federal Security Service had targeted members of Parliament in recent years by hacking and had leaked U.K.-U.S. trade documents.

It said the Russian government planned to sabotage military aid for Ukraine in Germany and Poland and carried out espionage in Bulgaria and Italy, along with cyber and disinformation activities and air space violations.

“In the coming days we should expect accusations of Russophobia, conspiracy theories and hysteria from the Russian government,” Cleverly said in Parliament. “This is not new and the British people and the British government will not fall for it, and will not be taken for fools by Putin’s bots, trolls and lackeys.”

The U.K. will also rescind the diplomatic status of several Russian-owned properties because they are believed to have been used for intelligence purposes, and impose new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas and visits, he said.

The Russian ambassador to the U.K. will be notified of the measures and told that Russia’s actions will not be tolerated, the Ministry of Defense said.

“Our message to Russia is clear: Stop this illegal war, withdraw your troops from Ukraine, cease this malign activity,” Cleverly said.

The U.K. has had an uneasy relationship with Moscow for years, accusing its agents of a range of cyberespionage operations in the U.K. that have targeted British parliamentarians and of leaking and amplifying sensitive information to serve Russian interests. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has also sanctioned hundreds of wealthy Russians and moved to clamp down on money laundering through London’s property and financial markets.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

