The Big Story

Will Canada Post end daily mail delivery?

The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre in Richmond, B.C.
The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre in Richmond, B.C., on June 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 8, 2024 7:21 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Canada Post is losing a ton of money, and its annual report released last week, hinted that major changes could be in store. The corporation confirmed Tuesday that these changes could include paring back mail delivery to every second or third day.

Cormac Mac Sweeney is a Parliament Hill reporter for CityNews. One of the reasons Canada Posts costs are so high, said Mac Sweeney, is due to the laws that regulate Canada Post.

“For an example, if you put a letter in the mail in Halifax, Canada Post is required to deliver it to Vancouver within three days. And that’s a huge operating cost as we see less and less mail being delivered these days,” said Mac Sweeney. 

What would ending daily mail delivery mean for Canadians? What does the future hold for Canada Post in an increasingly paperless world?


